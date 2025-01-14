Former Rams QB Jared Goff Helping Families in Los Angeles Wildfires
The city of Los Angeles has been hit by the devastating California wildfires. We have all seen the magnitude of destruction that the wildfires have left in the Los Angeles Area, which is still ongoing.
"At least 24 people are believed to be dead and more than a dozen others remain unaccounted for as multiple fires, fueled by severe drought conditions and strong Santa Ana winds, continue to rage across Southern California, leaving fire crews scrambling to contain the historic destruction," said ABC News.
"Thousands of firefighters are battling several sprawling wildfires across 45 square miles of densely populated Los Angeles County. The largest, the Palisades Fire, in Pacific Palisades, has scorched nearly 24,000 acres, destroyed thousands of structures and is 11% contained. The Eaton Fire, in Altadena, now stands at more than 14,100 acres and is 27% contained. The Hurst Fire near Sylmar has burned 799 acres and is 89% contained."
"About 105,000 people remain under mandatory evacuation orders and another 87,000 are under evacuation warnings."
Former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff is helping out families that have been affected by the wildfires.
Goff posted on his Instagram story that he and his wife Christen will gather ideas needed for family and friends of those in the Los Angeles area.
"Please send an Amazon wish list for yourself, family, or friends that have been affected by the fires across Southern CA, said Goff on his Instagram story. "We will create a master list of all the wishlists so we can work together to help clear these lists and get families exactly what they are in need of now and in the coming weeks. Direct message your wishlist to Christen Goff."
Goff was drafted by the Rams in 2016. He played in Los Angeles from 2016 to 2020. Goff was traded to the Detroit Lions for now Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Goff has found success as well in Detroit. Goff has had back-to-back great seasons. He has led the Lions to a 15-2 record this season, and a No. 1 seed in the NFC. Goff and the Lions are also getting ready for their playoff game in the Divisional round of the playoffs. The Lions are Super Bowl favorites and Goff is trying to get them there.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE