Skip to main content

Rams NFL Draft Grade: Just Above Average?

PFF released NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams, but are LA's picks being undervalued?

It wasn't what many would call a sexy haul of draft picks, but the 2022 NFL Draft saw the Los Angeles Rams snag some talent that quietly sets the team up for continued success and a shot at a Super Bowl repeat next season. LA wasn't on the clock until the second-to-last pick of the third round, but still managed to draft eight total players.

The selections?

R3 (104) — T Logan Bruss, Wisconsin
R4 (142) — CB Decobie Durant, South Carolina State
R5 (164) — RB Kyren Williams, Notre Dame
R6 (211) — S Quentin Lake, UCLA
R6 (212) — CB Derion Kendrick, Georgia
R6 (235) — EDGE Daniel Hardy, Montana State
R7 (253) — S Russ Yeast, Kansas State
R7 (261) — T AJ Arcuri, Michigan State

But according to PFF's draft grade, could the Rams have done better?

dfe43725-fe55-4508-b375-b6f5aa93b34c-AP22001102546425

Derion Kendrick

USATSI_18133905

Logan Bruss

922269D5-9223-4EF8-AE51-7DF2C26E30A1

Decobie Durant

PFF released draft grades for all 32 teams Saturday and smacked the Rams with a C+. Here's what they had to say about LA's first two picks of Bruss and Durant:

Day 2: Logan Bruss has played over 1,400 career snaps at right tackle and 352 career snaps at right guard, but he projects best as a guard in the NFL. His PFF grade has improved every year of his career and earned an impressive 82.8 PFF run-blocking grade in 2021.

Day 3: After barely playing as a true freshman in 2019, Kyren Williams has been the focal point of the offense the past two seasons. Not only in the running game but as a receiver, as well. Williams’ 77 receptions the past two years were the second-most among Notre Dame receivers. He did all that despite checking in under 200 pounds. The one red flag on his production profile is his eight fumbles over that span.

Many organizations around the NFL haven't quite built the drafting reputation that LA general manager Les Snead has since joining the franchise in St. Louis in 2012, making it hard not to see future success for most of his eight selections this past weekend.

USATSI_17454460

Russ Yeast (right)

CC673306-6974-43DB-940C-50E3D7BF8896

Daniel Hardy

USATSI_17200509

Kyren Williams (left)

Some of Snead's best selections have included:

2012: DT Michael Brockers, 29 career sacks

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_18198074
Play

Rams WR Cooper Kupp Threw First Pitch Before the Dodgers Game

The Dodgers hosted Rams night on Tuesday as they showed off the Lombardi Trophy.

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Watch: Rams Quarterbacks Start Offseason Workouts

Fresh off a Super Bowl win, the Rams quarterback room is already back on the field and preparing for a new season.

By Arnav Sharma1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Jun 8, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams players practice during mini camp held at the practice faciiity at Cal State Lutheran. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Play

NFL Announces Rams Minicamp Dates

The Los Angeles Rams campaign to defend their Super Bowl title will officially begin on these dates.

By Arnav Sharma4 hours ago
4 hours ago

2013: LB Alec Ogletree, six picks and 12 forced fumbles in five seasons with the team

2014: DT Aaron Donald, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, 98 career sacks

2015: RB Todd Gurley, 70 touchdowns in five seasons

2017: WR Cooper Kupp, 2021 Super Bowl MVP and Offensive Player of the Year

And these are just the biggest names. A handful of other of players have contributed soundly under Snead's eye.

Of course, not all of the Rams' eight new rookies will pan out in the league as Snead and coach Sean McVay might have hoped. But if the trend follows suit, there's possibly a future Pro Bowler or All-Pro amongst them.

And in the meantime, the rest of the league can view the Rams' draft haul as just plain average.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_18198074
News

Rams WR Cooper Kupp Threw First Pitch Before the Dodgers Game

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Rams Quarterbacks Start Offseason Workouts

By Arnav Sharma1 hour ago
Jun 8, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams players practice during mini camp held at the practice faciiity at Cal State Lutheran. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Announces Rams Minicamp Dates

By Arnav Sharma4 hours ago
Matthew Stafford
News

Post-Draft Betting Odds: Are the Rams Being Disrespected?

By Arnav SharmaMay 3, 2022
NFL 5
News

Disrespected: Rams CB Troy Hill Explains Frustration From Browns

By Cole ThompsonMay 2, 2022
B15FE6D1-ACF8-4F46-B8EA-F2051D55C09F
News

Small Peek: How Decobie Durant Caught Rams Eye

By Zach DimmittMay 2, 2022
USATSI_17590465
News

Rams Free Agent Target Tyrann Mathieu Signs With Saints

By Ram Digest StaffMay 2, 2022
474F2CE7-F9C4-44CA-85F5-5B9FA92F4C24
News

NFL Draft 'Quick-Snap' Grades: Do Rams Get Last Laugh?

By Mike FisherMay 2, 2022