Jalen Ramsey 'Overrated'? Rams CB Fires Back at 'Comedy,' States His Resume

Jalen Ramsey is pretty much universally recognized as the best of the best. Offenses who challenge him have for the entirety of his career found that out the hard way.

And if you are an "anonymous'' NFL exec telling ESPN that Ramsey is "falling off'' and "overrated''? The Los Angeles Rams' all-time great cornerback is going to challenge you right back.

In the wake of a survey that disses Ramsey, he took to social media to flex his resume muscles.

“Stack up my first six years in the league to ANY corner in HISTORY! Three-time first team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler. Who else did that?” Ramsey asked. "This is comedy ...''

Ramsey has a case here, on a lot of levels. 

First, of course, is the bothersome (necessary evil?) habit of ESPN to play this "anonymous source'' game. One of these days, the network is going to conduct a "poll by having conversations with executives, owners and players'' and those surveyed will attach their names to their opinions.

Imagine the gravitas involved in such a thing.

Second is the weird spin. ESPN writes, “Ramsey dominated the voting for a second consecutive year, but it’s noteworthy a few trusted evaluators didn’t have him in the top five.''

So ... Ramsey is "dominant'' ... but "not so much''?!

And then there is the biting quote: “I think he’s falling off and a little overrated at this point.''

It is true that Ramsey's resume, now topped by a Super Bowl title with the Rams, is impeccable; as he wrote, there are "only like two in HISTORY with a resume like mine in six years,” Ramsey said.

But what about the "falling off'' thing? Can all of the above be true? That he's an all-timer but also "slipping''? That he's a premium guy but still "overrated''?

That wouldn't seem to be the smartest bet, given the fact that Ramsey has accomplished all of these things ... and is just now age 27.

“Still a force, huge engine, fierce competitor, smart,” one NFL coach said to ESPN, with the quote that probably should resonate more than the weird rip job. “Best tackler, hitter, blitzer of that group. He’s still the best right now.”

