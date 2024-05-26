Rams Notes: A Pro Bowler's Redemption, Quarterback Questions, Rookies Rising
The Los Angeles Rams are at this point pretty deep into their offseason, the first without 10-time Pro Bowl defensive end Aaron Donald in a decade. The club is looking for some major help from an ex-Pro Bowl defender, some of its 10 2024 NFL Draft selections, and a long-absent reserve.
Here are the latest stories out of Los Angeles.
Ex-AFC East Pro Bowler Hoping for Rebirth in Los Angeles
A former two-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl cornerback, who signed on with L.A. this offseason as a free agent, is looking to bounce back from a Week 4 Achilles tear incurred circa 2023 with his former squad. The Rams, hoping to revamp their defense sans Donald's contributions, would welcome the help.
Why Stetson Bennett Redshirted His Rookie Season
Second-year former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett essentially spent his entire rookie year away from the team dealing with undisclosed, non-injury issues. The Rams have now at last explained what transpired.
Which Rams Wide Receiver Deserves to be L.A.'s Top Option This Year?
Upstart All-Pro Rams wideout Puka Nacua emerged as the Rams' WR1 in 2023, as an aging Cooper Kupp continued to deal with injuries (he's missed 13 contests in the past two seasons). Kupp, too, has made an All-Pro team. Which weapon will Matthew Stafford favor this fall, all things being equal?
Los Angeles Anticipated to Lean on Youth Movement in 2024
With a 10-man draft class to its credit, L.A. hopes to gain some Day 1 contributors as it moves to improve on its 2023 finish (10-7 and a Wild Card Round appearance).