Rams News: Sean McVay Reveals Cooper Kupp Was Dealing with More Injuries Than We Knew
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to be one of the premier teams in the NFL in 2024. The Rams seem to have the players to get the job done, and that's half the battle. The other half of the battle is much more challenging, including their star players' health. Health can make or break this team, and we witnessed that firsthand in 2022 with the team's numerous amount of injuries. A lot will ride on that, especially the health of their All-Pro wide receiver, Cooper Kupp.
Kupp is looking to have a healthy season after two seasons marked by injuries. The team's performance is directly influenced by his health, as was evident in 2023 when Kupp was dealing with more injuries than initially thought. Rams head coach Sean McVay's recent revelation during a press conference sheds light on the challenges Kupp faced and the impact it had on the team's performance.
"Really, similar to Matthew [Stafford] in '22 and then Cooper last year, I don't think anybody really understands the amount of things that both of those guys were working through in each of those years," McVay said. "That gives you an appreciation, and I think both of them an appreciation for how much they love this game and how much more fun it is when you're feeling good. But you talk about a guy that's really set the tempo for the way that this offseason has gone. I'm not surprised, but you sure are impressed with just the consistency, the work ethic, the growth mindset, and how that influences and affects the rest of the guys that he's around. This guy's a stud. I love him. I'm really happy to see where he's at right now."
This doesn't come as a shock if you watched this team week in and week out. It was clear Kupp was not himself when on the gridiron last season, and we finally know why.
Kupp entered the 2023 season on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury, and although he played the entire season outside of the season finale, it was clear he was struggling due to injuries. However, that's all behind Kupp, who said he's finally 100 percent healthy for the first time in a long time. He's playing like it, and McVay is seeing that in practice.
"Yeah, I think he's put the work in. He's such a stud of a person," McVay said. "You see the benefits of the work that he's put in overtime and how that's translated into good things on the field. But you see he's been able to build the foundation the right way. He's been able to have an offseason program where he really understands his body and how to be able to build it from the ground up. He looks strong. He looks sturdy. He's having fun. He's enjoying it."
Kupps' health and play will be pivotal for L.A. If he can find himself and Puka Nacua can make a leap, the Rams will have one of the better wide receiver duos in the league, with Matthew Stafford slinging the football.
