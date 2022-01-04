49ers Place Four Players on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Regular Season Finale vs. Rams

The 49ers could be shorthanded in the regular season finale against the Rams as a result of COVID-19 protocols.

The San Francisco 49ers placed four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.

Three of which serve prominent roles in the 49ers' secondary, including nickel back K'Waun Williams, cornerback Dontae Johnson and safety Jimmie Ward. Running back Raheem Mostert was also among the group added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but he's been sidelined since Week 2, as he remains on injured reserve.

While the four players have been removed from the team due to COVID-19 protocols, they still could play Sunday when the 49ers head to SoFi Stadium to play the NFC West-leading Rams.

Under the new COVID-19 guidelines updated by the NFL, a player can be activated and eligible to return after five days. That would make these players eligible for return.

Earlier this season, in the Rams and 49ers' previous meeting, Ward registered two interceptions, including one pick-six. He was a key figure that played a huge role in the 49ers blowing past the Rams in their first go-around.

San Francisco's secondary has already been particularly thin this season, so in the event that they're forced to go without any of these three members on the backend, the Rams could exploit their pass defense if defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is forced to turn to a crop of backups.

Kickoff for the Rams and 49ers Week 18 matchup is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 9 at 1:25 p.m. PT, where L.A. can clinch the NFC West with a season finale win.

