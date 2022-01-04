SI Power Rankings: Rams Take a Dip as Regular Season Draws to a Close

How do the Rams stack up in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings entering Week 18?

The Los Angeles Rams pulled off a 20-19 victory over the Ravens in which they didn't lead until the final minute of regulation. The turnovers continued for quarterback Matthew Stafford, throwing two interceptions and committing one fumble. However, he bounced back in the second-half following a sluggish start, completing 14-of-14 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown.

The Rams moved into the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture as the Cardinals defeated the Cowboys in the Sunday afternoon slate, but crowing a division winner for the NFC West will have to wait another week.

As for how the Rams stack up against the rest of the league, Sports Illustrated released its power rankings Tuesday morning as they assess the results from the start of the season to where each team sits at this point now.

Rams power rank: 7

Last week: at Baltimore Ravens

Next week: vs. 49ers

The Rams have rallied off five consecutive wins following a winless month of November, yet they've fallen in this week's rankings. The Rams came in at No. 5 just a week ago, but after trailing the Ravens for nearly the entire game before pulling ahead in the final minute, L.A. has dropped out of the top five.

SI writer Conor Orr, who compiled the rankings this week, stated the following about the Rams:

"The Rams need to develop some interior thickness and griminess in order to compete with the Packers and Buccaneers deep into January. I think Raheem Morris is talented enough to pull that kind of performance out of A’Shawn Robinson, Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Leonard Floyd and the rest."

Orr's tidbit on the Rams in this week's power ranking installment didn't detail the reasoning behind the team's drop of two spots. However, he did touch on the Rams defense, who he says they need to elevate their play in order to compete with the Packers and Buccaneers – two teams L.A. sits alongside atop the NFC playoff picture.

The Rams faced both Green Bay and Tampa Bay earlier this season, defeating the Bucs 34-24 in Week 3 and falling short to the Packers 36-28 in Week 12.

Kickoff for the Rams' Week 18 matchup against the 49ers is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 9 at 1:25 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium, where L.A. can clinch the NFC West with a season finale win.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.