Rams vs. 49ers: Week 18 Prediction and Picks

The Rams were routed in Week 10 by the score of 31-10 when they squared off against the 49ers in their first meeting this season. Now, two months removed from the lopsided beatdown – can the Rams redeem themselves and enter the playoffs having stacked six wins in a row?

With a game on the line that L.A. could secure the NFC West, here are our staff predictions and picks ahead of the Rams and 49ers Week 18 matchup:

Nick Cothrel, Publisher

The 49ers have had the Rams number in prior meetings but in the regular-season finale, I think that all changes. The 49ers are tasked with the bulk of their secondary forced to miss practice throughout the week due to COVID-19 protocols but are likely to be ready come game day. Nonetheless, sitting for a week ahead of the biggest game of the season doesn't bode well for the backend of the San Francisco defense. Plus, the 49ers face a quarterback dilemma: does Jimmy Garoppolo gut it out, playing through a torn UCL in this thumb or does coach Kyle Shanahan turn to rookie quarterback Trey Lance to make his third career NFL start? Meanwhile, the Rams, while recent games haven't been the most complete performances, they've found ways to come away with five consecutive victories. With a game that I belive the Rams come out of the gates swinging haymakers early on, I have L.A. defeating the 49ers for the first time since 2018 to close out the season as they head into the playoffs.

Prediction: Rams 27, 49ers 23

Connor O'Brien, Writer

The 49ers have dominated the Rams in recent memory, winning the last five games against Los Angeles. While San Francisco's quarterback will not be declared until game-time approaches Sunday, the 49ers still possess quality offensive weapons and a defense that has bounced back from a rough stretch. Meanwhile, the Rams are coming off a couple of gritty road wins over teams on the outside of the playoff picture. With the NFC West on the line for the Rams, expect them to come out highly motivated as they can lock down the No. 2 seed by securing a Week 18 victory. While the Rams have a clear edge at quarterback, I think San Francisco plays a more complete game altogether. With a game that I see coming down to the wire, I have the 49ers squeaking by the Rams by a narrow margin.

Prediction: 49ers: 24, Rams 21

MJ Hurley, Writer

With the 49ers season on the line, they face off against the Rams in a knockdown playoff level matchup. Rookie quarterback Trey Lance may receive the start for the 49ers in what has the makeup of being the most important game of his young career. For the Rams, the NFC West title is within reach with a win over their in-state rival. Lose, and their fate is in the hands of the Cardinals. Win, and they host the No. 7 seed at home in the first round. Matthew Stafford and the offense have struggled of late, which is something that will have to stop against the top 49ers' defense. Keep the game plan customary, execute and the Rams should be just fine against a rookie passer.

Prediction: Rams 28, 49ers 20

