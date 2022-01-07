Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 18 vs. 49ers
Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday he’s not expecting any of his players to be questionable for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. That includes safety Nick Scott, who got his thumb casted following surgery earlier this week. Scott has been limited in practice up until Friday but McVay said he expects him to be available.
As for the 49ers, they have seven players listed as questionable for Sunday's game, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, as he nurses a thumb injury.
Here's how the Rams and 49ers stack up regarding each team's Friday injury report leading up to the Week 18 matchup inside SoFi Stadium:
Rams Injury Report
Limited Participant (LP)
- OLB Leonard Floyd (ankle)
Full Participant (FP)
- Nick Scott (thumb)
- DL Aaron Donald (rest)
- OL Andrew Whitworth (rest)
- CB Jalen Ramsey (rest)
- DL A'Shawn Robinson (rest)
- RB Cam Akers (Achilles)
*No player of the Rams received a game designation for Week 18.
49ers Injury Report
Did Not Participant (DNP)
- LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee)
- T Trent Williams (rest)
Limited Participant (LP)
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb)
- LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)
- S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder)
- DL Maurice Hurst (calf)
- LB Marcell Harris (Achilles)
Full Participant (FP)
- DL Nick Bosa (rest)
- C Alex Mack (rest)
- RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)
- S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)
Game Status
QUESTIONABLE: LB Azeez Al-Shaair, T Trent Williams, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Jaquiski Tartt, DL Maurice Hurst, LB Marcell Harris
