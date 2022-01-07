Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 18 vs. 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams noted just one player on Thursday's injury report that didn’t practice in full: safety Nick Scott, who was a limited participant due to a thumb injury. Scott had surgery on his thumb after an incident in last week's game, but Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that he still has a chance to play this weekend in the regular-season finale.
Meanwhile, the 49ers still have an abundance of players that were held out of practice on Thursday or were involved on just a limited basis. Most notably, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has not yet been upgraded to a full participant as he nurses a torn UCL in his right thumb.
Here's how the Rams and 49ers stack up regarding each team's Thursday injury report leading up to the Week 18 matchup inside SoFi Stadium:
Rams Injury Report
Limited Participant (LP)
- S Nick Scott (thumb)
Full Participant (FP)
- OLB Leonard Floyd (rest)
- DL Aaron Donald (rest)
- OL Andrew Whitworth (rest)
- CB Jalen Ramsey (rest)
- DL A'Shawn Robinson (rest)
- RB Cam Akers (Achilles)
49ers Injury Report
Did Not Participant (DNP)
- LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee)
- T Trent Williams (rest)
Limited Participant (LP)
- RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb)
- LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)
- S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)
- S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder)
- LB Marcell Harris (calf)
- DL Maurice Hurst (calf)
Full Participant (FP)
- DL Nick Bosa (rest)
- C Alex Mack (rest)
