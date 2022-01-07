Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 18 vs. 49ers

The Rams have released its Thursday injury report ahead of the Week 18 matchup against the 49ers.

The Los Angeles Rams noted just one player on Thursday's injury report that didn’t practice in full: safety Nick Scott, who was a limited participant due to a thumb injury. Scott had surgery on his thumb after an incident in last week's game, but Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that he still has a chance to play this weekend in the regular-season finale.

Meanwhile, the 49ers still have an abundance of players that were held out of practice on Thursday or were involved on just a limited basis. Most notably, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has not yet been upgraded to a full participant as he nurses a torn UCL in his right thumb.

Here's how the Rams and 49ers stack up regarding each team's Thursday injury report leading up to the Week 18 matchup inside SoFi Stadium:

Rams Injury Report

Limited Participant (LP)

S Nick Scott (thumb)

Full Participant (FP)

OLB Leonard Floyd (rest)

DL Aaron Donald (rest)

OL Andrew Whitworth (rest)

CB Jalen Ramsey (rest)

DL A'Shawn Robinson (rest)

RB Cam Akers (Achilles)

49ers Injury Report

Did Not Participant (DNP)

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee)

T Trent Williams (rest)

Limited Participant (LP)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb)

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)

S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder)

LB Marcell Harris (calf)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

Full Participant (FP)

DL Nick Bosa (rest)

C Alex Mack (rest)

