Jalen Ramsey Addresses Scuffle With Teammate Taylor Rapp During Last Week's Game vs. Ravens
During the first quarter of last week's game in Baltimore, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was seen delivering a jab to the facemask of safety Taylor Rapp.
While the incident occurred in the heat of the moment, it wasn't a good look for two of the Rams' prominent players in their secondary, regardless of whether or not there was no ill-intent.
Rams coach Sean McVay chalked up the scuffle following the Rams' 20-19 comeback win as a 'mix up' between two players that deeply care about one another. He described the situation as getting into a fight with a brother.
“It’s two great competitors. They both want to do right,” McVay said. “There was a little bit of a mix-up. It’s just like anything else. You got any brothers? You ever get into a fight with your brother? Yeah you did. And so they moved on and they kept it going. I don’t think it affected our ability to move forward. These are two guys that love football. They love one another. There was a little bit of a mixup and any time you care about each other like that, you keep it moving and I thought that’s what we did.”
On Thursday, the first media availability for Ramsey since the situation unfolded, gave context on the situation.
Ramsey detailed the alteration as a disagreement between him and Rapp but since then, he says they've moved on, putting those circumstances behind them.
Jalen Ramsey Addresses Scuffle With Teammate Taylor Rapp During Last Week's Game vs. Ravens
Rams' Jalen Ramsey speaks about what happened between him and Taylor Rapp during last week's game when they were seen getting into a scuffle.
Rams vs. 49ers Week 18 Preview: NFC West Rivals Clash With Playoff Implications at Stake
Previewing the storylines ahead of Rams' Week 18 matchup against the 49ers.
49ers Add Another Player to Reserve/COVID-19 List, Bringing Total to Six Ahead of Game vs. Rams
The 49ers' list of players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list continues to grow ahead of the Week 18 game against the Rams.
"We're fine now, but during the heat of the game, and both of us being super-passionate, wanting to make the right call, put ourselves in the right position for the team, we had a disagreement. That's my dog," Ramsey said.
The incident didn't appear to have any lingering effects on the productively of Ramsey, Rapp or the Rams defense as a whole. However, it's still unclear what sparked those actions from the Rams' All-Pro defender.
The strike on Rapp occurred after Ravens running back Devonta Freeman picked up a 2-yard gain up the middle. Perhaps the frustration could've stemmed from a play or two beforehand.
The Rams defense has played well during the team's five-game win streak, holding opponents to an average of 16 points per game. They'll need to maintain those efforts in the regular-season finale when the 49ers come to town – a team the Rams haven’t beaten since the 2018 season.
More from Ram Digest:
- Rams vs. 49ers Week 18 Preview: NFC West Rivals Clash With Playoff Implications at Stake
- 49ers Add Another Player to Reserve/COVID-19 List, Bringing Total to Six Ahead of Game vs. Rams
- Matthew Stafford Looks to Draw From Previous Meeting vs. 49ers to Overcome Mistakes
- Rams Announce Two Roster Moves, Inking Brandon Powell to Active Roster
- Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 18 vs. 49ers
- NFL Exploring Alternative Host Cities for Super Bowl LVI Amid COVID-19 Concerns
- What Cooper Kupp Needs to Achieve on Sunday to Break Calvin Johnson's Single-Season Receiving Record
- 49ers Place Four Players on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Regular Season Finale vs. Rams
- SI Power Rankings: Rams Take a Dip as Regular Season Draws to a Close
- Cooper Kupp Says "It Wouldn’t Hold the Same Weight' to Break Receiving Records in 17-Game Season
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.