49ers Quarterback Dilemma: What the Rams Will Face if QB Trey Lance Receives His Third NFL Start

After trading up to the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Trey Lance, the 49ers have finally given him a chance to prove his worth. With Jimmy Garroppolo nursing a thumb injury, it's possible Lance receives the starting nod against the Rams, though coach Kyle Shanahan has not yet revealed his hand.

This would undoubtedly be the biggest game of Lance's career. No game during his college career at North Dakota State compares to the pressure that will presumably mount if he's given the keys to Shanahan's offense in the regular-season finale in an effort to punch San Francisco's ticket into the playoffs. But is Lance ready for this stage so early in his career? We take a look at the pros and cons of Lance's game.

Lance only played one full season at NDSU before COVID-19 shut down his junior year and led him to opt for the NFL Draft. In the college ranks, Lance threw 30 touchdowns and only one interception, showing the ability to take care of the ball.

One of the biggest benefits Lance provides is his ability to escape the pocket. Facing a fierce Rams' defensive front that includes Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd, Lance's pocket awareness will be put to the test. His ability to move and throw on the run is something that elevates the 49ers' offense and will have to be watched carefully by Raheem Morris' group. Lance also had 16 rushing touchdowns in college, so if he escapes the pocket, it's not just to buy time to throw – he'll make his large frame felt when tucking the ball to run. Perhaps that's something he'll be looking to change in part of his NFL game for reasons that pertain to his health.

The next thing to look at is his confidence. Supported well by Shanahan and the 49ers' coaching staff, Lance has been empowered to make the reads and throws that he sees best. While giving a rookie the reigns to a complex offense, it has its ups and downs. But the potential is clear in the moments he flashes.

Most importantly, it appears Lance has a well understanding of the game. Last week after a win over the Texans, Lance was answering questions about an interception he made trying to fit a ball into a similar window, and he responded by showing the way in which the defense approached that play. The biggest issue he might have against a complicated defense like the Rams is recognizing, at game speed, the disguised coverages before he tries to fit more throws like that in.

More specifically, the way that the Rams deploy their All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Rams line up Ramsey in a multitude of ways in addition to his contributions along the outside, so that could be a challenge for Lance as many of the top cornerbacks across the league, lock on to the opposing team's No. 1 wideout.

There is a reason Lance was the No. 3 overall pick in last year’s draft. The kid has arm talent with mobility that most quarterbacks dream about. The biggest thing to look for when the 49ers come to town will be the little things for Lance. Recognizing coverages, blitzes and managing one of the most important games in recent years for the 49ers. For the Rams to win they will need to execute well, keep contain on Lance and bring calculated pressure when needed. Do all of that and the rookie signal-caller should have a difficult time in his first start against his division rival.

