49ers Add Another Player to Reserve/COVID-19 List, Bringing Total to Six Ahead of Game vs. Rams

The 49ers' list of players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list continues to grow ahead of the Week 18 game against the Rams.

The San Francisco 49ers have made it through the bulk of the 2021 season without having much of any significant COVID-19 outbreaks. However, ahead of the 49ers' regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Rams, they've encountered a bundle of cases.

The 49ers placed cornerback Deommodore Lenoir on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced. Lenoir joins San Francisco's growing list of players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list that includes safety Jimmie Ward, nickel back K'Waun Williams, cornerback Dontae Johnson, cornerback Ambry Thomas and running back Raheem Morris (injured reserve).

Lenoir was added to the list on Wednesday – a day after the 49ers' placed their first crop of players on the list, forcing them to be removed from the team.

Following the NFL's updated COVID-19 protocols, players can return following five days from the time of their positive test. That would indicate that Ward, Williams, Johnson and Thomas are likely to return ahead of Sunday's kickoff, while it's more of a longshot for Lenoir.

San Francisco's secondary has already been particularly thin this season, so if they're forced to play without some or all of these players due to COVID-19 protocols, the Rams could lean heavily on the pass in an effort of exploiting the 49ers' secondary.

Kickoff for the Rams and 49ers Week 18 matchup is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 9 at 1:25 p.m. PT, where L.A. can clinch the NFC West with a season finale win.

