Rams vs. 49ers Week 18 Preview: NFC West Rivals Clash With Playoff Implications at Stake

This weekend the Los Angeles Rams welcome their division rival San Francisco 49ers to SoFi Stadium for the regular-season finale. The matchup will have a notable impact on the postseason, as both teams are playing with seeding for the NFC playoffs on the line. The Rams can clinch the NFC West and host a home playoff game with a win over the 49ers or a Cardinals loss. The 49ers have yet to clinch a playoff berth but could with a win over the Rams or a Saints loss to the Falcons.

Here are the top storylines to follow ahead of Week 18 game when the Rams host the 49ers:

1. Who will be the 49ers starting quarterback?

Rookie quarterback Trey Lance made his second start of the season this past Sunday and impressed against the Texans. The third overall pick in this past year's draft struggled in the first half before ultimately turning things around, finishing with 249 passing yards and two touchdowns. Lance's dual-threat ability showed how mobile he is to tuck the ball and run, while also opening up the field with his arm strength, taking deep shots down the field – something quarterback Jimmy Garopollo hasn't done much of.

Garoppolo missed last week due to a right thumb sprain but returned to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday. Garoppolo has a 5-0 career record against the Rams, most recently leading a 31-10 primetime thrashing of the Rams in Week 10. With quarterback being a huge question mark for the 49ers, the Rams will be forced to prepare for two passers who possess separate styles of one another.

2. Cooper Kupp is looking to break NFL records

Kupp already has put together a career year, shattering his personal career-highs, along with the Rams' franchise records for receptions and yards. But this Sunday, Kupp could etch his name into NFL history. While the 17th game of the season would surely help Kupp reach a potential NFL record, his season is one of the best by a wide receiver in recent memory. Kupp needs 11 receptions to break Michael Thomas' reception record and 135 yards to break Calvin Johnson's receiving yards record.

Kupp looks to do this against a 49ers' secondary that could be shorthanded. Despite opening Emmanuel Mosley's practice window, the 49ers placed five defensive backs on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week, including veteran Jimmie Ward and nickel back K'Waun Williams. While most of these players have the chance to clear protocols before the weekend, their game status currently remains up in the air.

3. Battle in the trenches

Both the offense and defensive lines have been essential to each team's success this season. The 49ers' defensive line has come alive after a slow start to the season. Edge rusher Nick Bosa is making a solid case for Comeback Player of the Year, leading San Francisco with 15 sacks. The 49ers rank seventh in the league as a team, averaging 2.7 sacks per game. On the other side, the Rams are only allowing 1.6 sacks per game, the second-fewest total in the NFL.

Recently, both teams have found success rushing the football. Sony Michel has been a revelation behind a Rams' offensive line that has continued to impress as the season has worn on. They'll also welcome Cam Akers back into the fold, though his snap count is likely to be minor. For the 49ers, rookie Elijah Mitchell set the franchise record for most rushing yards in a season, despite missing six games due to injury. The offensive lines for each team will be crucial to each team's success on Sunday.

Season Records: Rams (12-4), 49ers (9-7)

Previous Meeting: 49ers defeated the Rams 31-10 in Week 10

Odds: Rams -4.5

Key Stat: 49ers lead series over the Rams 74-67-3.

Keep An Eye On: How the 49ers handle their quarterback situation.

Rams' Key To Victory: Exploit the weakness in the 49ers' secondary by targeting Kupp and Beckham.

Date/Time: Sunday, Jan. 9 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

TV: FOX

Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

