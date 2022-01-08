Rams vs. 49ers Week 18: 3 Bold Predictions

Riding a five-game win streak, the Rams will need all hands on deck to beat the 49ers, a team they haven’t defeated since 2018. But with the Rams' mid-season additions starting to hit stride with their new club, can L.A. overcome their in-state rival en route to the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture?

With playoff seeding implications on the line, here are three bold predictions ahead of Sunday's NFC West showdown:

1. Cam Akers receives eight to 10 touches in his season debut

After a miraculous recovery of overcoming a torn Achillies injury, Akers is set to make his season debut after initially expected to miss the entire season. Akers, 22, made his mark during his rookie campaign last season when he totaled 221 yards (4.8 YPC) during the Rams' playoff run throughout the 2020 season. Now, inserting Akers back into the fold, he'll work alongside Sony Michel, the team’s current starter. Akers is destined to be the Rams' running back of the future, but he'll likely serve as Michel's complement in his first game returning back to game speed. Certainly, the coaching staff will watch Akers' involvement carefully but I still see him gathering eight to 10 touches on Sunday, in the form of rushing or receiving.

2. 49ers run for over 100 yards and two touchdowns

The Rams were beaten over the head with the 49ers' rushing attack in their initial meeting this season. San Francisco handed the ball off 44 times for 156 rushing yards. I think this is a game the 49ers lean on their running game yet again based on their uncertainty at quarterback. In doing so, I anticipate the 49ers gathering over 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns – a threshold they met in Week 10. The Rams rank sixth against the run this season and they'll have their work cut out to keep the 49ers' ground-and-pound running style to a minimum in Week 18.

3. Cooper Kupp breaks the single-season receiving record

With 17 weeks in the books, Kupp is on track to secure the receiving triple crown, leading the NFL in catches (138), receptions (1,828) and touchdowns (15). But better yet, Kupp sits just 136 yards shy of breaking Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving record. Kupp has recorded at least 136 or more yards on three different occasions this season. Against the 49ers' secondary in mid-November, Kupp hauled in 11 grabs for 122 yards. In a game the Rams need in order to win the NFC West, I foresee them relying on their most dependable weapon – and that’s Kupp. Therefore, I'm expecting Kupp to become the NFL's leader in receiving yards in a single-season.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.