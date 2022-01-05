Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 18 vs. 49ers

The Rams have released its Wednesday injury report ahead of the Week 18 matchup against the 49ers.

The Los Angeles Rams enter the regular-season finale with just one notable injury: safety Nick Scott underwent thumb surgery following Sunday's game in Baltimore. Meanwhile, Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Scott still has a chance to play as he may suit up with a cast on.

Among the other Rams players noted on the injury report, all were listed as a result of receiving a rest day with the exception of running back Cam Akers. The second-year rusher, battling back from an Achilles injury, underwent a full workload in the Rams' walk-through practice and McVay described his involvement as “flying around” at another speed.

As for the 49ers, they're facing a significant amount of injuries. Most notably, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who tore the UCL in his thumb, though he was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. Garoppolo told San Francisco reporters Wednesday that he's in severe pain, insinuating that the Rams might see rookie Trey Lance on Sunday.

Here's how the Rams and 49ers stack up regarding each team's Wednesday injury report leading up to the Week 18 matchup inside SoFi Stadium:

Rams Injury Report

Did Not Participant (DNP)

OLB Leonard Floyd (rest)

DL Aaron Donald (rest)

OL Andrew Whitworth (rest)

CB Jalen Ramsey (rest)

DL A'Shawn Robinson (rest)

Limited Participant (LP)

S Nick Scott (thumb)

Full Participant (FP)

RB Cam Akers (Achilles)

49ers Injury Report

Did Not Participant (DNP)

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee)

DL Nick Bosa (rest)

C Alex Mack (rest)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

T Trent Williams (rest)

Limited Participant (LP)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb)

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)

S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

