Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

NFL Exploring Alternative Host Cities for Super Bowl LVI Amid COVID-19 Concerns

The NFL is exploring contingency plans for Super Bowl LVI.

The Los Angeles Rams have been preparing to host Super Bowl LVI at their new state-of-the-art venue, SoFi Stadium, for the 2021 NFL season.

With the game six and a half weeks away, the NFL has begun exploring other destinations in the event that the recent spike of COVID-19, paired with California's health guidelines, hinder their efforts to host the event, as first reported by Mike Leslie of WFAA in Dallas.

"We plan on playing Super Bowl 56 as scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Wednesday. "As part of our standard contingency planning process that we conduct for all regular and postseason games, we have contacted several clubs to inquire about stadium availability in the event we cannot play the Super Bowl as scheduled due to weather-related issues or unforeseen circumstances."

Specifically, the NFL has pinpointed AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the home of the Dallas Cowboys as a possible backup option. The home of the Cowboys last played host to a Super Bowl in 2011.

Most recently, AT&T Stadium hosted the 2021 Rose Bowl, moving the game from Pasadena to Arlington as a result of COVID-19 restrictions in California.

Recommended Articles

IMG-0037
Play

NFL Exploring Alternative Host Cities for Super Bowl LVI Amid COVID-19 Concerns

The NFL is exploring contingency plans for Super Bowl LVI that is currently set to be played at the Rams' SoFi Stadium.

16 seconds ago
IMG_1925
Play

What Cooper Kupp Needs to Achieve on Sunday to Break Calvin Johnson's Single-Season Receiving Record

How close is Rams WR Cooper Kupp to breaking Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving record?

5 hours ago
IMG_1911
Play

49ers Place Four Players on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Regular Season Finale vs. Rams

The 49ers could be shorthanded in the regular season finale against the Rams as a result of COVID-19 protocols.

Jan 4, 2022

The Rams haven't had any restrictions regarding their attendance this season. Currently, the protocol to attend games at SoFi Stadium includes showing proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or providing a negative test upon entry to the stadium for those five and older.

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled for Feb. 13, 2022.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

IMG-0037
News

NFL Exploring Alternative Host Cities for Super Bowl LVI Amid COVID-19 Concerns

16 seconds ago
IMG_1925
News

What Cooper Kupp Needs to Achieve on Sunday to Break Calvin Johnson's Single-Season Receiving Record

5 hours ago
IMG_1911
News

49ers Place Four Players on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Regular Season Finale vs. Rams

Jan 4, 2022
IMG_1904
News

SI Power Rankings: Rams Take a Dip as Regular Season Draws to a Close

Jan 4, 2022
IMG_1903
News

Cooper Kupp Says 'It Wouldn’t Hold the Same Weight' to Break Receiving Records in 17-Game Season

Jan 4, 2022
IMG_1902
News

Rams Operating With the Expectation that RB Cam Akers Will Make Season Debut vs. 49ers

Jan 4, 2022
IMG_1901
News

Rams S Nick Scott to Undergo Surgery Following Broken Thumb vs. Ravens

Jan 3, 2022
IMG_1900
News

Rams Activate Final Player Off Reserve/COVID-19 List After Four-Week Hiatus | Team Tracker

Jan 3, 2022