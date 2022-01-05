NFL Exploring Alternative Host Cities for Super Bowl LVI Amid COVID-19 Concerns
The Los Angeles Rams have been preparing to host Super Bowl LVI at their new state-of-the-art venue, SoFi Stadium, for the 2021 NFL season.
With the game six and a half weeks away, the NFL has begun exploring other destinations in the event that the recent spike of COVID-19, paired with California's health guidelines, hinder their efforts to host the event, as first reported by Mike Leslie of WFAA in Dallas.
"We plan on playing Super Bowl 56 as scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Wednesday. "As part of our standard contingency planning process that we conduct for all regular and postseason games, we have contacted several clubs to inquire about stadium availability in the event we cannot play the Super Bowl as scheduled due to weather-related issues or unforeseen circumstances."
Specifically, the NFL has pinpointed AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the home of the Dallas Cowboys as a possible backup option. The home of the Cowboys last played host to a Super Bowl in 2011.
Most recently, AT&T Stadium hosted the 2021 Rose Bowl, moving the game from Pasadena to Arlington as a result of COVID-19 restrictions in California.
The Rams haven't had any restrictions regarding their attendance this season. Currently, the protocol to attend games at SoFi Stadium includes showing proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or providing a negative test upon entry to the stadium for those five and older.
Super Bowl LVI is scheduled for Feb. 13, 2022.
