Rams Activate Three Players From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Rams got back three more players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

The Rams have activated defensive backs Antoine Brooks and JuJu Hughes, and tight end Johnny Mundt from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, the team announced.

Mundt does, however, remain on injured reserve and is expected to still miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

With three more players coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, that brings the team down to just six players that still remain away from the team. That includes two starters: tight end Tyler Higbee and safety Jordan Fuller.

Joe Noteboom is another notable player who's on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, as he's started two games this season – one at left tackle and another on the right side.

If Higbee and Fuller get back negative results within the coming days, they'll be available for Sunday's game against the Vikings. Higbee has served two different stints on the reserve list, resulting in him to miss the last two games against the Cardinals and Seahawks.

As for Fuller, he's the defensive play-caller, so his presence on the field is much needed ahead of the Week 16 contest.

Kickoff for the Rams' Week 16 matchup against the Vikings is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 26 at 10:00 a.m. PT inside U.S Bank Stadium.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.