Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals

Super Bowl LVI Betting Odds to Win MVP

What are the oddsmakers saying about Super Bowl LVI MVP?

Super Bowl drives sports fans to place wagers on the highly coveted game each year. From betting on a team to win outright, taking the spread or the surplus of player props that the Super Bowl brings to the table, there is a multitude of different ways to get action on the game.

But one betting topic specifically that draws people in year after year is placing wagers on who will be named Super Bowl MVP.

While the award has been primarily driven by the winning team's quarterback, there have been a few outliers. Across the last 10 Super Bowls, seven quarterbacks were named Super Bowl MVP.

Among the three exceptions to the trend, Julian Eidelman, Von Miller and Malcolm Smith have also taken home the hardware for their efforts on the big stage.

Here are the updated odds (via Bovada) for the top 20 players to win Super Bowl LVI MVP:

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI MVP

Matthew Stafford (+125)

USATSI_17591927 (1)

In Stafford's first Super Bowl, he sits as the overwhelming favorite. With the Rams favored to win Super Bowl LVI and the winning team's quarterback notoriously winning the award, Stafford has a good chance to be named MVP of the game.

Joe Burrow (+235)

USATSI_17591022

For a quarterback that has shown many times this season he's capable of overcoming the odds even when his back is against the wall, Burrow sits as an intriguing option if you lean in favor of the Bengals winning Super Bowl LVI.

Cooper Kupp (+600)

USATSI_17590769

For a player that capped off the receiving triple crown this season, you'd expect Kupp to be heavily involved with his team playing on the biggest stage, giving him a legitimate shot to win the award. 

Aaron Donald (+1000)

USATSI_17591986

For defensive players to win Super Bowl MVP, they must deliver a game-wrecking performance, and Donald is certainly capable of that as Illustrated by his track record.

Ja'Marr Chase (+1,500)

USATSI_17591426

With 13 touchdowns during the regular season, Chase has shown he's no stranger to finding the endzone, making him extraordinary value to win the award given that he can score in bunches.

  • Odell Beckham Jr. (+2,500)
  • Cam Akers (+3,500)
  • Joe Mixon (+3,500)
  • Tee Higgins (+5,000)
  • Von Miller (+3,500)
  • Evan McPherson (+4,500)
  • Jalen Ramsey (+5,000)
  • Kendall Blanton (+7,000)
  • Sony Michel (+7,500)
  • Tyler Higbee (+8,000)
  • Tyler Boyd (+10,000)
  • Van Jefferson (+10,000)
  • Trey Hendrickson (+10,000)
  • Samaje Perine ($15,000)
  • Sam Hubbard ($15,000)

