Previous Super Bowl Success of Von Miller, Sony Michel Headline the Rams' Experience on the Big Stage

The Rams will be relying on past Super Bowl experiences of Von Miller and Sony Michel in preparation for the big game.

Playoff experience is invaluable, especially for the Super Bowl. The biggest stage, the brightest lights, the whole country watching – it's more than just a game. With very few holdovers from the 2018 team that lost to the Patriots, the Rams will rely on a few of their veterans to prepare for Super Bowl LVI.

Players from the 2018 run include left tackle Andrew Whitworth, tight end Tyler Higbee, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Cooper Kupp missed the Super bowl last time around due to injury, but he'll get his shot next Sunday against the Bengals.

Robert Woods will miss Super Bowl LVI as he recovers from a torn ACL. With very few players on the roster from their last taste of the Super Bowl experience, the Rams will turn to some of their key acquisitions to guide them through Super Bowl week.

Pass rusher Von Miller became one of 10 defensive players to win Super Bowl MVP. Miller's 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles helped propel the Denver Broncos to a 24-10 win in Super Bowl 50. Now, on the Rams, L.A. is hoping Miller's experience can help assist the rest of the group entering the big game.

Miller has been a dominant force for the Rams' pass rush that struggled early this season. His two sacks in the playoffs and his dominant play along the line, have earned him a 91.0 Pro Football Focus grade throughout the postseason, the highest of any defensive player.

"We talk about competitive greatness all the time, being at your best when your best is required – he's illustrated that throughout the playoffs," Rams coach Sean McVay said of Miller. "His track record speaks for itself, but his work, his resume, just the way he carries himself, demands respect."

Despite already winning a Super Bowl, Miller believes that Super Bowl LVI is the biggest game of his career.

"I'm hoping that Super Bowl 56 will be the highlight of my career," Miller said. "This is the biggest game of my life, and I want to go out there and I want to play in that way."

On the offensive side of the ball, running back Sony Michel also provides a lift of Super Bowl experience. The fourth-year running back was part of the Patriots' Super Bowl championship in 2018. Then a rookie, Michel carried the ball 18 times for 94 yards and scored the game's only touchdown in a 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl 53.

Michel, who operated as the team's starting running back down the stretch run, has been relegated to a backup duty with the return of Cam Akers. Still, as the Rams work through Super Bowl week, Michel should play a valuable role, both on and off the field.

