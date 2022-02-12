Rams' Final Injury Report for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals

The Rams and Bengals have released its injury report following Friday's practice.

THOUSAND OAKS – The Rams placed tight end Tyler Higbee and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom on injured reserve, the team announced Friday. Therefore, they've both been removed from the injury report, making the Rams' Friday participation noted as all full participants.

Meanwhile, the Bengals' only scare on the injury front is tight end CJ Uzomah (knee), who's listed as questionable. However, all five players listed on the injury report were full participants.

Here's how the Rams and Bengals stack up regarding each team's final injury report:

Rams Injury Report

Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams free safety Taylor Rapp (24) celebrates with fans after intercepting a pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Full Participant (LP)

RB Cam Akers (shoulder)

LB Christian Rozeboom (elbow)

DB Grant Haley (quad)

S Taylor Rapp (concussion)

WR Van Jefferson (knee)

CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder)

OL Andrew Whitworth (quad)

*None of the Rams players received a game designation

Bengals Injury Report

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) screams during player introductions before the AFC wild card game on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Las Vegas Raiders 26-19. Las Vegas Raiders At Cincinnati Bengals Playoff Ac 207

Full Participant (LP)

DE Cam Sample (groin)

TE CJ Uzomah (knee)

WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring)

DT Josh Tupou (knee)

G Jackson Carman (back)

Game Status

QUESTIONABLE: TE CJ Uzomah

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.