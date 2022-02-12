Rams' Final Injury Report for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals
THOUSAND OAKS – The Rams placed tight end Tyler Higbee and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom on injured reserve, the team announced Friday. Therefore, they've both been removed from the injury report, making the Rams' Friday participation noted as all full participants.
Meanwhile, the Bengals' only scare on the injury front is tight end CJ Uzomah (knee), who's listed as questionable. However, all five players listed on the injury report were full participants.
Here's how the Rams and Bengals stack up regarding each team's final injury report:
Rams Injury Report
Full Participant (LP)
- RB Cam Akers (shoulder)
- LB Christian Rozeboom (elbow)
- DB Grant Haley (quad)
- S Taylor Rapp (concussion)
- WR Van Jefferson (knee)
- CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder)
- OL Andrew Whitworth (quad)
*None of the Rams players received a game designation
Rams' Final Injury Report for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals
The Rams and Bengals have released its injury report following Friday's practice.
Rams WR Cooper Kupp Wins Offensive Player of the Year
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been named Offensive Player of the Year for the 2021 season.
Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals
The Rams and Bengals have released its injury report following Thursday's practice.
Bengals Injury Report
Full Participant (LP)
- DE Cam Sample (groin)
- TE CJ Uzomah (knee)
- WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring)
- DT Josh Tupou (knee)
- G Jackson Carman (back)
Game Status
QUESTIONABLE: TE CJ Uzomah
More from Ram Digest:
- Rams WR Cooper Kupp Wins Offensive Player of the Year
- Rams TE Kendall Blanton Relishes Opportunity in Super Bowl LVI With Tyler Higbee's Status Unclear
- Rams Expect RB Darrell Henderson Jr. to Return From Injury in Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals
- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Expects SoFi Stadium to be a 'Regular Super Bowl Stop'
- Rams Moving Thursday's Practice to Rose Bowl Due to Wind Advisory in Thousand Oaks
- Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals
- Jared Goff is Pleased to See the Rams and Matthew Stafford Thriving as Super Bowl LVI Approaches
- Super Bowl LVI is Set to Reach Record Heights for Sports Betting
- Robert Woods Feels the Support of Teammates During Rams' Playoff Run Despite Watching From a Distance
- Andrew Whitworth Mentored Joe Burrow During Rehab Process Last Year in Los Angeles
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.