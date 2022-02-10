Rams TE Kendall Blanton Relishes Opportunity in Super Bowl LVI With Tyler Higbee's Status Unclear

Kendall Blanton figures to see a bulk of the tight end snaps in Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals.

A backup tight end is one of the most underappreciated positions in football. They are primarily tasked with blocking linemen, linebackers and blitzing safeties. Their work in the passing game is seldom displayed.

The Rams' backup tight end Kendall Blanton is no different. But, with the Rams often running 11 personnel – meaning one tight end and one running back are on the field – Blanton rarely got his chance.

Blanton appeared on just 21% of the Rams' offensive snaps during the regular season, primarily consuming the role as a backup tight end. With little in-game experience, Blanton was forced to rely on mental reps to prepare for his chance.

"The coaches always say if you're in a backup role or further down the depth chart, just get mental reps," Blanton told reporters on Wednesday on a video conference call. "A lot of working on my own, going over the scrips, if it's walking through them in my apartment or the parking lot."

Blanton's chance came during the NFC Championship game against the 49ers. With Tyler Higbee exiting due to a sprained MCL in the first half, Blanton was the Rams' number one tight end target for the remainder of the game. He posted five catches for 57 yards – both logging career highs for the third-year player from Missouri. Blanton scored his first career touchdown in the Divisional Round against the Buccaneers the week prior.

Despite Higbee vowing to play Sunday, he was listed as a non-participant on the injury report for Wednesday's walkthrough. While he's looking like a game-time decision for Sunday's game, Blanton believes Higbee could play in the Super Bowl.

"Don't count Higbee out – he's a trouper, one of the hardest working and toughest guys I know, so don't be surprised if you see No. 89 out there making plays," Blanton said. "But preparing to be a start, to play a lot, that's something I've done since my rookie year."

Higbee missed two games earlier this season, in which Blanton received his most significant snap counts of the season. Blanton was on the field for 90% of the offensive snaps in Week 14 against Arizona and 65% against Seattle. Blanton received four targets, which he turned into two catches for 29 yards across the two-game stretch of receiving adequate playing time in the middle part of the team's schedule.

Now expecting to earn a start in the biggest game of his career, Blanton is trying not to let the Super Bowl pressure affect him.

"Let's have some fun and play football, man," Blanton said on his gameplan for Sunday. "I'm not making this any bigger than it needs to be in my head. I don't perform well when I make it bigger than it needs to be."

Even if Higbee suits up for Sunday's contest, the real question will be how effective can he be? Blanton figures to have a large role on Sunday regardless of Higbee's status.

