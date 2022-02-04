Matthew Stafford Takes Aim to Follow the Path of Childhood Friend Clayton Kershaw

Matthew Stafford is on the doorstep of doing what his childhood friend Clayton Kershaw accomplished in 2020, bringing a championship to the city of Los Angeles.

Matthew Stafford's childhood bond with Clayton Kershaw has been well-documented over the years. The two childhood teammates have stayed in touch since they both departed from Texas to embark on a career in sports.

Stafford received a call this week from Kershaw, another highly-decorated athlete who had to wait over 12 seasons before finally being crowned a world champion.

“He’s excited for me, which I appreciated,” Stafford said of Kershaw when speaking with reporters via a videoconference call. “We didn’t get too deep into what it’s like, what to expect. His job is so much different than mine. But he’s just excited. It’s just cool to be doing it in the same city as him.”

Kershaw hopes to be in attendance at Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 when the Stafford-led Rams look to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in search of the organization's first title in over 20 years.

Kershaw's support of his childhood friend stems from their time spent together at Highland Park High School. It was there that Kershaw served as Stafford’s center for the school’s football team.

After Stafford spent 12 years in Detroit – never winning a playoff game with the Lions – he's turned the corner with the Rams, having rattled off three postseason victories in which he's now on the doorstep of hoisting a Lombardi Trophy in the same town Kershaw and the Dodgers won the World Series just two seasons ago.

Aside from Stafford getting bounced in the Wild card round in each time out in the playoffs prior to this season, the biggest stage he's played on was the 2008 Sugar Bowl during his time at Georgia.

Meanwhile, Stafford was made aware this week that his last championship game came 17 years ago while he orchestrated the offense at Highland Park.

“Man, I was young,” Stafford said. “Didn’t know a whole lot. But we ran the rock great that day. Didn’t throw a touchdown pass. We won 59-0. So we ran it good, but I don’t spend too much time thinking about that. I think (the Super Bowl) is going to be a little bit different stage, but at the same time, just go out there and have fun and enjoy the moment. I’m going to enjoy Sunday in a couple of weeks.”

As is the case for most players who are on the competing teams of the Super Bowl, those close to Stafford are wanting tickets for the big game. But he's delegated ticket requests to his wife Kelly to distribute, giving him the ability to strictly focus on his preparation.

Even if Kershaw doesn’t make it to SoFi Stadium next Sunday, Stafford says there will be a bevy of friends and family there to cheer him on.

“I’ve got a bunch of high school teammates and buddies that have come to a bunch of the playoff games and will come to this one as well,” Stafford said. “They’ve moved on in their lives from the game of football, and I’m still lucky enough to get to do it. It’s pretty special.”

Ultimately, L.A. is a town that has a rich history in sports and Stafford finds himself just one win away from following the path of his childhood friend – winning a championship for the city to cherish.

