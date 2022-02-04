Matthew Stafford on Preparing for Super Bowl LVI: 'Treat it Just Like Every Other Game'

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has a rather calm demeanor, but his willingness to compete on the big stage has flashed across his three playoff wins with his new club.

The Super Bowl is viewed by some as not just the pinnacle of the NFL but arguably the biggest game in all of sports. With that comes monumental pressure but Stafford says he's taking the same approach that he does for every game.

"I think you treat it just like every other game when it gets to that day," Stafford said on a video conference call with reporters. "You got a job, you got a job to go out there and execute and try and lead your team to help us win. Once the is ball snapped, I mean, it's going to be football. Settle into the game as quickly as you possibly can, trust your eyes, trust your teammates and go play. I think that part of it, once the ball is snapped, is hopefully going to be the part that's the easiest to just eliminate all distractions and go out and play."

The Rams are looking to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in over two decades. A win at Super Bowl LVI would also be the team's first since returning to Los Angeles.

Stafford, the centerpiece to the team's operation for building up a roster that resembles the qualities it takes for a championship run, has answered the call under the bright lights of the NFL playoffs.

Stafford hadn’t won a postseason game in his previous 12 seasons prior to last month, where he capped off three playoff victories, leading the Rams to a Super Bowl berth. Across Stafford's last three games, he's completed 72 percent of his throws for 905 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.

While Super Bowl week is unlike any other week in the NFL leading up to game day, Stafford is keeping his blinders up, blocking out the exterior noise.

"My biggest thing is don't look at the calendar," Stafford said. "Just go out there and whatever the day is, go out there and execute as best as you can."

However, he did acknowledge that he's not naive to the moment. Stafford understands the magnitude of the game and the hype it endures leading up to kickoff.

"I'm not immune to knowing there's a bunch of people excited about this game," Stafford said. "I'm excited about this game. We should be. We worked a lot of years and a lot of time to get to where we are. I'm enjoying that, but at the same time, I'm just focused on doing whatever we can to try and help beat the Bengals."

Arguably the biggest stage Stafford has competed in came during his time in college. In 2008, at the University of Georgia, Stafford led the Bulldogs to a convincing 41-10 win in the Sugar Bowl.

Now, 13 seasons later, Stafford is knocking on the door of his first Super Bowl victory and he's keeping the same even-keeled approach that he's taken during the first three rounds of the playoffs this season.

