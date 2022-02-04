Rams OC Kevin O'Connell is Singularly Focused on Super Bowl LVI Despite New Opportunities on the Horizon

Kevin O'Connell is all business toward Super Bowl LVI despite new adventures calling.

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell has his sights set on Super Bowl LVI, regardless of other measures that have transpired in recent days.

But following the completion of the Rams season – win or lose – O'Connell is expected to be named the new head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

While there's a lot of talk about O'Connell presumably becoming a first-time head coach, he acknowledged the expected change is on the horizon. But he also began his Friday press conference asking reporters to keep the questions solely focused on the Rams and everything that pertains to Super Bowl LVI.

"There’s a lot of things going on, a lot of things that I’m absolutely looking forward to but none more so right now than our preparation for this game and all the things we’ve been able to accomplish this year," O’Connell said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com.

O'Connell, 36, will inherit a Vikings team previously led by Mike Zimmer in which they've missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

However, O'Connell does have a few intriguing players for him and newly hired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to build around. Minnesota's nucleus on offense contains the likes of running back Dalvin Cook and wide receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, presenting three Pro Bowl-caliber skill players.

O'Connell will have another media availability to speak with reporters prior to Super Bowl LVI kicking off, but he's business as usual despite a new opportunity coming his way.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.