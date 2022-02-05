Odell Beckham Jr.'s Impact Helped Put Rams Over the Top to Reach Super Bowl LVI

Odell Beckham Jr.'s contributions have been critical to the Rams' playoff success and he could be the key factor to a Super Bowl victory.

When the Los Angeles Rams signed Odell Beckham Jr. in November, there was plenty of skepticism about what the veteran receiver could contribute to the team.

After his viral one-handed catch in 2014, Beckham dominated for three years in New York but struggled once he got to Cleveland. That created the question upon Beckham's arrival to L.A.: what kind of player would the Rams be getting?

Perhaps, had DeSean Jackson not requested the Rams to trade or release him at the midpoint of the season, would Beckham even be in L.A. at this point now? After all, Beckham was viewed at the time of signing as a luxury addition, who would factor in as the team's third or fourth receiving option.

But as the team dynamics have changed since his arrival, Beckham has been every bit of good that the Rams could have hoped and dreamed of.

Fortunately for the Rams, Beckham returned to form in L.A., showing flashes of his early-career self during his time in New York. Once he adjusted to the unique offense of the Rams, Beckham has thrived with quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Since joining the Rams on an incentive-based deal, Beckham posted 27 catches, 305 yards receiving and five touchdowns to end the regular season. In three playoff games, Beckham has logged 19 grabs for 236 yards and one touchdown.

Playing off of Cooper Kupp has allowed Beckham to be a second option that benefits from less defensive attention.

Under the tutelage of Rams’ wide receiver coach Eric Yarber, Beckham and fellow receiver Van Jefferson have flourished in the absence of Robert Woods. After Woods tore his ACL midway through the season, both Beckham and Jefferson saw increased roles, which Yarber had them ready for.

If Beckham hadn’t t already soaked up as much knowledge as possible since arriving in L.A., the return of Eric Weddle provided the team with yet another veteran presence to tap into and learn from during the postseason run.

“He (Beckham) is a perfect example of perception vs. reality," Weddle said. "One of the best dudes I've ever been around. He's just a dude that gives it all. Every day in practice, in the workout, in the meeting rooms, he's just a joy to be around."

While Beckham had been stellar down the final stretch of the regular season, tallying five touchdowns in the last seven games, he's continued in stride throughout the playoff. After his nine-catch, 113-yard performance in the Rams’ NFC Championship win, Beckham was exhilarated.

“I’m at a loss for words," he said. "I’m trying to enjoy the moment but still thinking about the bigger picture."

From the beginning, Sean McVay and Stafford have put an emphasis on feeding Beckham the ball. As Beckham became more comfortable in the offense, the Rams gave him more freedom. That freedom has turned Beckham from a league-wide accepted diva to the clear Robin to Cooper Kupp’s Batman.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Beckham will likely be matched up along the outside with Bengals’ cornerback Eli Apple. While Apple's career has been hit and miss for being a former first-round pick, he has the length and the speed to keep up with Beckham.

There is much to be said about the Rams’ running game, McVay’s playcalling and Stafford’s decision-making. However, having a true second star is something that creates more offensive opportunities than any scheme could muster up.

With the potential to hoist the Lombardi Trophy next Sunday, the stars will be out in L.A. in many ways. Beckham, Stafford and Kupp will duel against a young, dynamic offense in Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and Ja’Marr Chase. The winner of that duel will live forever in Super Bowl LVI history.

