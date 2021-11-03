Watch: Rams RB Cam Akers Continuing to Advance in Recovery From Achilles Injury

Rams running back Cam Akers is working towards a possible return for the playoffs.

Four months since running back Cam Akers suffered an Achilles injury during private workouts, and he's already showing immense progress in an effort to return to the field at some point this season.

Rams coach Sean McVay told team broadcaster J.B. Long last week that he wouldn't rule out a possible Akers return for the playoffs. McVay went on to say that Akers has been running on the treadmill at 80% body weight at 10 miles per hour.

In the meantime, Akers has been providing updates to his social media accounts and the most recent one came this week where he was seen doing sprints and cone drills at the team headquarters in Thousands Oaks, CA.

Watch the video below:

Coming back from an Achilles injury can take up to a full year in recovery time, so Akers is unequivocally ahead of schedule.

The running game of the Rams this season has been sufficient thus far with Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel handling the load, but in presumably getting Akers back, he provides a different dimension to the rushing attack.

Last season, Akers led the Rams on the ground, handling 145 carries for 625 yards and two touchdowns. His breakout performance came down the stretch run, late in the season and into the playoffs where he cemented himself as the Rams' feature back.

The Rams have signaled they're all in with their latest addition of Von Miller, and getting Akers back into the fold for a playoff run would give the team yet another boost as they continue their push towards a Super Bowl run.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.