    • November 3, 2021
    Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 9 vs. Titans

    The Rams have released their Wednesday injury report ahead of the Week 9 game against the Titans.
    In Week 9, the Los Angeles Rams will host the Tennessee Titans, the current No. 1 seed in the AFC. 

    While the Rams are riding high after three consecutive victories, the Titans will pose a much taller task than their previous few games. However, the Titans will be without running back Derek Henry as he suffered a foot injury last week that requires surgery.

    Here's how the Rams and Titans stack up regarding each team's Wednesday injury report before the Week 9 matchup inside SoFi Stadium:

    Rams Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • WR Robert Woods (foot)
    • QB Matthew Stafford (back)
    • OT Andrew Whitworth (rest)
    • DT Bobby Brown (not injury related)
    • OLB Von Miller (ankle)
    • WR Cooper Kupp (rest)
    • TE Brycen Hopkins (TE)
    • CB Jalen Ramsey (rest)

    Limited participant (LP)

    • DT Sebastian Joseph-Day  (chest)

    Titans Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • FB Khari Blasingame (knee)
    • G Nate Davis (concussion)
    • LB Rashan Evans (ankle)
    • CB Chris Jackson (foot)
    • CB Greg Mabin (ankle)
    • DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle)

    Limited participant (LP)

    • FB Tory Carter (shoulder)
    • OLB Bud Dupree (knee)
    • WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
    • T Kendall Lamm (back)
    • DL Teair Tart (groin)

    Full participant (FP)

    • S Dane Cruikshank (concussion)

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

