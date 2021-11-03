Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 9 vs. Titans

The Rams have released their Wednesday injury report ahead of the Week 9 game against the Titans.

In Week 9, the Los Angeles Rams will host the Tennessee Titans, the current No. 1 seed in the AFC.

While the Rams are riding high after three consecutive victories, the Titans will pose a much taller task than their previous few games. However, the Titans will be without running back Derek Henry as he suffered a foot injury last week that requires surgery.

Here's how the Rams and Titans stack up regarding each team's Wednesday injury report before the Week 9 matchup inside SoFi Stadium:

Rams Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

WR Robert Woods (foot)

QB Matthew Stafford (back)

OT Andrew Whitworth (rest)

DT Bobby Brown (not injury related)

OLB Von Miller (ankle)

WR Cooper Kupp (rest)

TE Brycen Hopkins (TE)

CB Jalen Ramsey (rest)

Limited participant (LP)

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (chest)

Titans Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

FB Khari Blasingame (knee)

G Nate Davis (concussion)

LB Rashan Evans (ankle)

CB Chris Jackson (foot)

CB Greg Mabin (ankle)

DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle)

Limited participant (LP)

FB Tory Carter (shoulder)

OLB Bud Dupree (knee)

WR Julio Jones (hamstring)

T Kendall Lamm (back)

DL Teair Tart (groin)

Full participant (FP)

S Dane Cruikshank (concussion)

