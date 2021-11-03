Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 9 vs. Titans
In Week 9, the Los Angeles Rams will host the Tennessee Titans, the current No. 1 seed in the AFC.
While the Rams are riding high after three consecutive victories, the Titans will pose a much taller task than their previous few games. However, the Titans will be without running back Derek Henry as he suffered a foot injury last week that requires surgery.
Here's how the Rams and Titans stack up regarding each team's Wednesday injury report before the Week 9 matchup inside SoFi Stadium:
Rams Injury Report
Did not participant (DNP)
Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 9 vs. Titans
The Rams have released their Wednesday injury report ahead of the Week 9 game against the Titans.
Watch: Rams RB Cam Akers Continuing to Advance in Recovery From Achilles Injury
Rams running back Cam Akers is working towards a possible return for the playoffs.
Rams GM Les Snead on LB Von Miller: 'There's a Long-Term Vision'
The Rams see Von Miller much more than just a rental for the 2021 season.
- WR Robert Woods (foot)
- QB Matthew Stafford (back)
- OT Andrew Whitworth (rest)
- DT Bobby Brown (not injury related)
- OLB Von Miller (ankle)
- WR Cooper Kupp (rest)
- TE Brycen Hopkins (TE)
- CB Jalen Ramsey (rest)
Limited participant (LP)
- DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (chest)
Titans Injury Report
Did not participant (DNP)
- FB Khari Blasingame (knee)
- G Nate Davis (concussion)
- LB Rashan Evans (ankle)
- CB Chris Jackson (foot)
- CB Greg Mabin (ankle)
- DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle)
Limited participant (LP)
- FB Tory Carter (shoulder)
- OLB Bud Dupree (knee)
- WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
- T Kendall Lamm (back)
- DL Teair Tart (groin)
Full participant (FP)
- S Dane Cruikshank (concussion)
More from Ram Digest:
- Watch: Rams RB Cam Akers Continuing to Advance in Recovery From Achilles Injury
- Rams GM Les Snead on LB Von Miller: 'There's a Long-Term Vision'
- Rams Waive WR DeSean Jackson After Failing to Find Trade Partner
- Rams Place WR Tutu Atwell and LB Travin Howard on Injured Reserve
- SI Power Rankings: Where do the Rams sit in Week 9?
- Rams Will Attempt to Extend Von Miller Past the 2021 Season
- Sean McVay Details How the Von Miller Trade Came Together
- Aqib Talib Reacts to the Rams Acquiring LB Von Miller
- Rams Announce Von Miller's Jersey Number
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.