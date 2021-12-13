Rams Add CB Jalen Ramsey, TE Tyler Higbee to Reserve/COVID-19 list
COVID-19 struck the Los Angeles Rams on Friday and since then, things have begun to snowball.
On Monday, the Rams announced they've added cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
The news comes just a day after right tackle Rob Havenstein and cornerback Dont'e Deayon were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and two days after running back Darrell Henderson.
Players may be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list if they either test positive or are deemed a close contact. Per the NFL COVID-19 protocol, vaccinated players can return upon registering two negative tests within consecutive days.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Higbee tested positive following two negative tests. If his PCR test overnight returns back negative, he will come off the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, Schefter reports.
The Rams will be without five players on Monday night against the Cardinals due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Rams and Cardinals are both being impacted by COVID-19 ahead of their Monday night matchup in Week 14.
However, even if his test is a false positive, Higbee is ruled out for tonight’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Rams will be without four starters and one key role player due to COVID-19 protocols as they attempt to gain ground in the NFC West standings.
