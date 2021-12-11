Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 14 at Cardinals
The Los Angeles Rams have placed running back Darrell Henderson Jr. on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Saturday. While vaccinated players can return upon registering two negative tests, it remains a longshot that Henderson will be available for Monday night's NFC West showdown.
Other injuries for the Rams include center Brian Allen who is doubtful, meaning Coleman Shelton may start in Week 14 after filling the void that Allen left after being injured on the first snap of last week's game.
As for the Cardinals, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Saturday that left guard Justin Pugh and running back Chase Edmonds, will be game-time decisions for Monday night's contest.
Here's how the Rams and Cardinals stack up regarding each team's final injury report leading up to the Week 14 matchup inside State Farm Stadium:
Rams Injury Report
Did not participant (DNP)
- OL Brian Allen (knee)
- DB Donte Deayon (illness)
- OT Andrew Whitworth (rest)
- WR Odell Beckham Jr. (rest)
- DT Aaron Donald (rest)
Limited participant (LP)
- OLB Terrell Lewis (back)
Full participant (FP)
- OL David Edwards (foot)
- WR Cooper Kupp (toe)
- OLB Von Miller (personal matter)
Game status:
DOUBTFUL: C Brian Allen
QUESTIONABLE: OLB Terrell Lewis, DB Donte Deayon
Cardinals Injury Report
Did not participant (DNP)
- DL Zach Kerr (ribs)
- S Budda Baker (personal matter)
Limited participant (LP)
- OL Justin Pugh (calf)
Full participant (FP)
- OL Kelvin Beachum (rest)
- OL Rodney Hudson (rest)
- TE Zach Ertz (shoulder)
- CB Byron Murphy Jr. (foot)
- RB Jonathan Ward (illness)
Game status:
OUT: DL Zach Kerr,
QUESTIONABLE: OL Justin Pugh
