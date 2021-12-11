Rams Place RB Darrell Henderson Jr. on Reserve/COVID-19 List
The Los Angeles Rams have placed running back Darrell Henderson Jr. on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Saturday.
Rams coach Sean McVay noted at his Saturday media availability that Henderson was absent from the team's final practice of the week due to an illness. At the time, McVay said they were waiting for the results of the test to determine whether or not it was COVID-19 related.
Now, after placing Henderson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Rams will turn to Sony Michel for the second week in a row to serve as the team's leading rusher.
Henderson didn't play in last week's game as he dealt with a thigh injury, prompting Michel for an extensive role in which he totaled 121 yards and one touchdown.
Rams Place RB Darrell Henderson Jr. on Reserve/COVID-19 List
The Rams have placed running back Darrell Henderson Jr. on the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Cardinals.
Sean McVay: 'Very Likely' Justin Hollins Makes His Return in Week 14 vs. Cardinals | Team Tracker
Rams coach Sean McVay says that outside linebacker Justin Hollins could make his return in Week 14 against the Cardinals.
Aaron Donald Says There's More to the Rams' Pass Rush Production Than Just Sack Numbers
Despite minimal sacks by the Rams in recent weeks, Aaron Donald remains confident in the team's pass rush.
While Henderson could theoretically test negative twice ahead of the Rams' Week 14 game since they're scheduled to play on Monday night – which would permit a player to return if they're indeed vaccinated – it still remains a longshot for Henderson to be on hand for this week's NFC West showdown.
More from Ram Digest:
- Rams at Cardinals: Week 14 Prediction and Picks
- Rams Signal Confidence in Rookie LB Ernest Jones' Development as His Role Expands
- Sony Michel's Contributions Add New Life to the Rams' Rushing Attack
- Rams at Cardinals Week 14: Can L.A. Narrow the Gap in the NFC West Standings?
- Von Miller Previews the Rams' Matchup vs. Kyler Murray, Stating He's 'Very Familiar' With Him
- Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 14 at Cardinals
- Aaron Donald Sees the Rams' Second Meeting vs. Cardinals Like a Playoff Game
- Rams WR Cooper Kupp Expected to Play Through Toe Injury
- Rams' Jordan Fuller Named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Nominee
- Rams at Cardinals Week 14: How to Watch, Listen and Stream
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.