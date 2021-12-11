Rams Place RB Darrell Henderson Jr. on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    The Los Angeles Rams have placed running back Darrell Henderson Jr. on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Saturday.

    Rams coach Sean McVay noted at his Saturday media availability that Henderson was absent from the team's final practice of the week due to an illness. At the time, McVay said they were waiting for the results of the test to determine whether or not it was COVID-19 related. 

    Now, after placing Henderson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Rams will turn to Sony Michel for the second week in a row to serve as the team's leading rusher. 

    Henderson didn't play in last week's game as he dealt with a thigh injury, prompting Michel for an extensive role in which he totaled 121 yards and one touchdown.

    While Henderson could theoretically test negative twice ahead of the Rams' Week 14 game since they're scheduled to play on Monday night – which would permit a player to return if they're indeed vaccinated – it still remains a longshot for Henderson to be on hand for this week's NFC West showdown.

