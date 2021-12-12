Rams Place CB Dont’e Deayon, RT Rob Havenstein on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Rams have placed three players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List over the last 24 hours.

The Los Angeles Rams have placed cornerback Dont’e Deayon and right tackle Rob Havenstein on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Sunday.

Factoring in that the Rams placed running back Darrell Henderson Jr. on the Reserve/COVID-19 list roughly 24 hours ago, they now have a total of three players that either have been deemed a close contract to someone with COVID-19 or tested positive.

The Rams will face the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals on Monday night and are destined to be without Henderson, Deayon and Havenstein.

At running back, they'll turn to Sony Michel who started last week while Henderson nursed a thigh injury. Joe Noteboom, who saw 16 offensive snaps in last week's game when the Rams used to six offensive linemen, will presumably start at right tackle.

At cornerback, the Rams now find themselves in a massive pinch. Robert Rochell was just placed on injured reserve yesterday and now with Deayon put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, they now have just three cornerbacks on the active roster that will be available for Monday night: Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams and David Long Jr.

Per the NFL COVID-19 protocol, a vaccinated player can return upon registering two negative tests on consecutive days. While Henderson theoretically can still due that if he tests negative on Sunday and Monday ahead of the primetime kickoff, Deayon and Havenstein are out.

Kickoff for this Week 14 matchup between the Rams and Cardinals is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 13 at 5:15 p.m. PT inside State Farm Stadium.

