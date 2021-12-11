Aaron Donald Says There's More to the Rams' Pass Rush Production Than Just Sack Numbers

The Los Angeles Rams' pass rush includes arguably the most fierce group upfront than any team in the NFL. With the likes of Leonard Floyd and future Hall of Famers Aaron Donald and Von Miller, all lining up alongside one another, opposing team's offenses have to specifically game plan to minimize their efforts in the pressure they provide on quarterbacks.

The Rams rank tied for fourth in sacks with 32 on the year, although their sack totals have been minimal over the last four games.

Since Week 9, the combination of Floyd, Donald and Miller – the team's big three – has totaled just 3.5 sacks throughout that span.

That's not to say they aren't getting in the backfield and applying pressure, knockdowns and quarterback hits. The only thing lacking is bringing the passer to the ground for a sack.

Donald said Friday that teams are getting the ball out faster against them in an attempt to reduce their pass rush. While the sack totals haven't been what they once were to begin the season when the Rams led the NFL in sacks over the first two months, Donald says he still remains confident.

“I think it has been there. You obviously aren’t seeing the sacks because the quarterbacks have been getting the ball out fast and things like that," Donald said. "But if you watch the film, you see (us) putting pressure on quarterbacks, hitting quarterbacks, making them uncomfortable in the pocket. So, we are doing the job. We just got to try to capitalize and find ways to let the quarterback hold the ball that much longer, so we get them down to the ground.”

While sacks are the most concrete number that many casual fans relate pass rush production to, quarterback pressures are often a more impactful barometer in determining how productive a pass rusher actually is.

“You want the production. You want the plays, but it is gonna come," Donald said. "You are putting the pressure on the quarterback. You are flying around, making the quarterback have to leave the pocket or getting quarterback hits is the same. It is affecting the play. You want those splash plays too – but just affecting the game and my presence, even if it's not a sack, even just putting pressure on the quarterback or getting the opportunity to make him move out the pocket, make them uncomfortable – then I'm happy with that too.”

The trio of Floyd, Donald and Miller have registered 131 pressures this season, per Pro Football Focus. Meanwhile, Donald ranks sixth in pressures among pass rushers this season, indicating he's still having a large impact despite the sack numbers taking a minor dip in recent weeks.

Miller, however, has yet to record a sack since coming over from the Denver Broncos. During his first seven games in Denver this season, Miller logged 4.5 sacks. Donald said Friday that Miller was close to logging his first sack as a member of the Rams last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars but that he's hopeful that will come for Miller in Week 14 when they play under the bright lights of Monday Night Football against the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals.

“He could have had one last week," Donald said of Miller. "The quarterback was just getting the ball out. Hopefully, it's this week, where he can get a bunch of them. So, we can have a day where we are having a lot of fun out there and get that production we are waiting for.”

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.