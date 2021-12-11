Rams at Cardinals: Week 14 Prediction and Picks

After a rough stretch of November, the Los Angeles Rams are trending up once again after finding themselves in Week 13 with a convincing victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, repeating that same success against the Arizona Cardinals – who holds the best record in the NFL – is a rather lofty task to achieve. With playoff seeding implications on the line for this Monday Night Football showing, this is a 'kitchen sink' type of game for the Rams in order to stay in reach of still holding out hope of catching Arizona for the NFC West lead.

Here are our staff predictions and picks ahead of the Rams at Cardinals Week 14 matchup:

Nick Cothrel, Publisher

While defeating the Jaguars isn't the most impressive thing a team can do this season, last week's victory for the Rams boasts a steady dose of confidence. It also was the first look at running back Sony Michel in an expanded role since joining the Rams in which he seized his opportunity, going over 100 yards and one touchdown. The Rams need to stick with the approach of incorporating the run game in addition to what Matthew Stafford can do in the passing attack. While I believe the Rams will look up to par – remaining explosive on offense – slowing down what the Cardinals possess in getting back Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, is something I think the Rams will struggle to slow down. In a game that I foresee going stride-for-stride all throughout, I have the Cardinals winning late in the fourth quarter.

Prediction: Cardinals 28, Rams 27

Connor O'Brien, Writer

A dominant performance against the Jaguars was just what the Rams needed before this NFC West showdown. For the Cardinals, they weathered the storm with Colt McCoy and now have both Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins back and healthy. The Rams are in desperation mode to pick up a victory in order to continue competing for the top spot in the NFC West standings, with the division pretty much wrapped up if the Cardinals win. I'm going to trust Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford more in a big game than Murray and Hopkins. For that reason, I think the Rams silence the Red Sea and squeak out a win on primetime.

Prediction: Rams 27, Cardinals 24

MJ Hurley, Writer

It's been a long time since the Rams have beaten a team with a winning record. The Jaguars, Texans and Lions – each of the Rams' last three victories – aren’t exactly teams with much firepower. With the team playing poorly against playoff teams in the last two months, l don't see much change in this week's contest against the Cardinals. The Rams have one shot at keeping their NFC West hopes alive and that is a win on Monday night. With Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins back in action, L.A. will not be able to overcome a top five offense and defense in the desert.

Prediction: Cardinals 31, Rams 20

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.