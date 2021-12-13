Sean McVay on Facing the Cardinals: 'This Gives us a Great Opportunity to Measure Ourselves'

The Rams' Week 14 contest against the Cardinals will serve as a barometer of where they stack up against the NFC's No. 1 seed in the playoff picture.

The Los Angeles Rams' NFC West hopes are riding on a primetime victory tonight over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams and Cardinals met earlier this season in Week 4 where Arizona punished L.A. with over 200 rushing yards, paired with 250 passing yards from quarterback Kyler Murray. Despite a lopsided 37-20 loss the Rams surrendered in the first month of the season, both teams this time around look distinctly different at this point in the year.

The Rams have beaten just two teams this season that hold a winning record and none of those wins have come after Week 3. With the NFC's No. 1 seed in front of them, Rams coach Sean McVay says this will allow the Rams an opportunity to "measure" themselves against a top-tier opponent.

“Every week is a great opportunity to measure yourself," McVay said Saturday. "And there's no doubt about it that with the previous three games, we didn't play good enough. I like the way we got back on track. And I think we're really going to get a chance to measure ourselves. I also think that we're really getting a feel for the best way to utilize this team. It's amazing when you go through, okay, who are the 48 guys up and active – how different that conversation is. And this is no different than any other team, but how different that conversation is right now compared to what it was before we opened up against the Bears. And so that agility, that adaptability is necessary. But I think every week offers an opportunity to really measure yourself."

The Cardinals not only have the best point differential in the NFC at +119, but they’ve also handled business for great lengths at a time with quarterback Colt McCoy having to step into a starting role while Murray nursed an ankle injury.

The Rams have shown flashes of looking like one of the top teams in the NFL when they play complementary football. However, their winless month of November put things into perspective as teams attacked their most notable flaws.

A Week 13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars served as a perfect 'get right' game for L.A. as a boost of confidence is exactly what the doctor ordered. Now, it’s time for the Rams to show if they’re contenders or pretenders in their effort to compete for the NFC West.

"I also think you can't ride that emotional wave in that rollercoaster, because you look at just how much changes on a week-to-week basis," McVay said. "And so, I do believe in staying totally and completely present. But without a doubt, this offers a great opportunity to measure ourselves and I think we'll get a good feel for where we're at and have to be able to react accordingly based on what happens.”

Kickoff for this Week 14 matchup between the Rams and Cardinals is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 13 at 5:15 p.m. PT inside State Farm Stadium.

