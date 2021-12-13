Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rams at Cardinals Week 14: 3 Bold Predictions

    Here are three bold predictions ahead of the Rams at Cardinals Week 14 matchup.
    Author:

    The Los Angeles Rams suffered their first loss of the season by the score of 37-20 in Week 4 when the Arizona Cardinals came to town. Now, 10 weeks later, L.A. gets their shot at redemption in an attempt to save their NFC West hopes alive.

    The Rams currently trail the Cardinals by two games in the standings, and with four weeks left following the Monday night showdown, a loss would theoretically put the Rams' division odds to rest.

    In what is considered to be a game the Rams need to win based upon playoff seeding purposes, here are three bold predictions ahead of Monday night's contest:

    1) Sony Michel achieves 100 rushing yards and one touchdown 

    The Rams turned to Michel last week to handle the lead rushing duties while Darrell Henderson nursed a thigh injury. Michel rushed for over 100 yards for the first time a Rams running back has reached the century mark all season. While the Cardinals' defensive front is much more equipped to slow down the Rams' ground attack, Michel's downhill and physical approach is one I believe will continue to be a success in Week 14 at State Farm Stadium. Michel averaged five yards per carry in last week's outing, suggesting he can handle a full workload similar to his days in New England. With Arizona allowing an average of 113.7 rushing yards per game, I'm putting Michel down for over 100 yards and one touchdown.

    Recommended Articles

    IMG_1551
    Play

    Rams at Cardinals Week 14: 3 Bold Predictions

    Here are three bold predictions ahead of the Rams at Cardinals Week 14 matchup.

    51 seconds ago
    IMG_1550
    Play

    Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Fined by NFL for Second Time in Four Weeks

    Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has received another fine from the NFL.

    1 hour ago
    IMG_1314 2
    Play

    Rams Place CB Dont’e Deayon, RT Rob Havenstein on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    The Rams have placed three players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List over the last 24 hours.

    18 hours ago

    2) Von Miller records his first sack as a member of the Rams

    The Rams' trio of pass rushers that include the likes of Leonard Floyd, Aaron Donald and Miller, haven’t had quite the sack numbers you’d probably expect over the last handful of games. Since Week 9, the combination of Floyd, Donald and Miller – the team's big three – have totaled just 3.5 sacks throughout that span. Miller, specifically, has yet to record his first sack since joining the Rams. Sacks aren't everything in terms of production for a pass rusher as quarterback pressures are often a more accurate representation of how impactful they’re being. Nonetheless, with Miller becoming more familiar with the Rams defense, showing progress each week, I see Miller logging his first sack as a member of the Rams during Monday night's primetime slate.

    3) Kyler Murray throws three touchdowns

    When the Rams and Cardinals met in Week 4 earlier this season, Murray tossed two touchdowns. In this go-around, I see Murray upping his efforts one step further and throwing for three scores. The Rams will be without Robert Rochell after he was placed on injured reserve with a chest injury. Plus, the Rams announced Sunday that Dont'e Deayon was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Being down two cornerbacks against a Cardinals offense that poses the firepower in which they do, I think it's going to be quite the task for the Rams' pass defense to slow down Murray's passing efforts. 

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG_1551
    News

    Rams at Cardinals Week 14: 3 Bold Predictions

    51 seconds ago
    IMG_1550
    News

    Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Fined by NFL for Second Time in Four Weeks

    1 hour ago
    IMG_1314 2
    News

    Rams Place CB Dont’e Deayon, RT Rob Havenstein on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    18 hours ago
    IMG_1541
    News

    Rams Will be Without Rookie Cornerback for at Least Three Weeks, Placed on Injured Reserve

    Dec 11, 2021
    IMG-0016
    News

    Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 14 at Cardinals

    Dec 11, 2021
    IMG-1348
    News

    Rams Place RB Darrell Henderson Jr. on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    Dec 11, 2021
    IMG_1258
    News

    Sean McVay: 'Very Likely' Justin Hollins Makes His Return in Week 14 vs. Cardinals | Team Tracker

    Dec 11, 2021
    IMG_1206 2
    News

    Aaron Donald Says There's More to the Rams' Pass Rush Production Than Just Sack Numbers

    Dec 11, 2021