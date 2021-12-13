Rams at Cardinals Week 14: 3 Bold Predictions

The Los Angeles Rams suffered their first loss of the season by the score of 37-20 in Week 4 when the Arizona Cardinals came to town. Now, 10 weeks later, L.A. gets their shot at redemption in an attempt to save their NFC West hopes alive.

The Rams currently trail the Cardinals by two games in the standings, and with four weeks left following the Monday night showdown, a loss would theoretically put the Rams' division odds to rest.

In what is considered to be a game the Rams need to win based upon playoff seeding purposes, here are three bold predictions ahead of Monday night's contest:

1) Sony Michel achieves 100 rushing yards and one touchdown

The Rams turned to Michel last week to handle the lead rushing duties while Darrell Henderson nursed a thigh injury. Michel rushed for over 100 yards for the first time a Rams running back has reached the century mark all season. While the Cardinals' defensive front is much more equipped to slow down the Rams' ground attack, Michel's downhill and physical approach is one I believe will continue to be a success in Week 14 at State Farm Stadium. Michel averaged five yards per carry in last week's outing, suggesting he can handle a full workload similar to his days in New England. With Arizona allowing an average of 113.7 rushing yards per game, I'm putting Michel down for over 100 yards and one touchdown.

2) Von Miller records his first sack as a member of the Rams

The Rams' trio of pass rushers that include the likes of Leonard Floyd, Aaron Donald and Miller, haven’t had quite the sack numbers you’d probably expect over the last handful of games. Since Week 9, the combination of Floyd, Donald and Miller – the team's big three – have totaled just 3.5 sacks throughout that span. Miller, specifically, has yet to record his first sack since joining the Rams. Sacks aren't everything in terms of production for a pass rusher as quarterback pressures are often a more accurate representation of how impactful they’re being. Nonetheless, with Miller becoming more familiar with the Rams defense, showing progress each week, I see Miller logging his first sack as a member of the Rams during Monday night's primetime slate.

3) Kyler Murray throws three touchdowns

When the Rams and Cardinals met in Week 4 earlier this season, Murray tossed two touchdowns. In this go-around, I see Murray upping his efforts one step further and throwing for three scores. The Rams will be without Robert Rochell after he was placed on injured reserve with a chest injury. Plus, the Rams announced Sunday that Dont'e Deayon was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Being down two cornerbacks against a Cardinals offense that poses the firepower in which they do, I think it's going to be quite the task for the Rams' pass defense to slow down Murray's passing efforts.

