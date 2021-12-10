Sony Michel's Contributions Adds New Life to the Rams' Rushing Attack

The former first rounder is starting to make an impact in the Rams offense

Last week, Sony Michel became the first 100-yard rusher for the Rams all season. Michel received the start as a result of running back Darrell Henderson dealing with a thigh injury. Michel, acquired before the season in exchange for a late-round draft pick, now looks to be a considerable part of the Rams offense moving forward.

Michel is no stranger to being the bell cow; the former first-round pick from the University of Georgia – where he shared a backfield with Nick Chubb and Todd Gurley – flashed in his first three years in New England, before injuries limited him in 2020. Now, as Michel leaps into a more prominent role in the Rams offense, he looks to bring some stability to L.A.'s run game.

Michel's first two seasons saw him play in 29 of a possible 32 games. He had over 1,800 yards and scored 13 touchdowns in his first two years in New England. In 2020, Michel dealt with a quad injury that forced him to miss multiple games last year. With the departure of Tom Brady, the whole Patriots offense took a step back, as Michel only reached 449 yards in nine games.

However, based upon his recent contributions, Rams coach Sean McVay said earlier this week that more playing time for Michel might be on the horizon for what he can provide as a one-two punch alongside Henderson.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford came away impressed with Michel's Week 13 game, saying "that was a Sony Michel game."

"I think as a team, for me, for our play-caller, for everything, it just keeps us on track," Stafford said. "We were efficient. We didn't have that many explosives. There weren't 20, 30, 40-yard runs, but a bunch of fours and fives, and those help out."

With Michel showing the nack to pick up decent chunks on first down, the Rams could be poised to open up the playbook – something they haven't done much of while playing from behind in recent contests over the last month. Against the Packers, the Rams were unable to establish the run, and going down early, were forced into a pass-heavy game script.

"Whether it's a 1st and 10 going to a 2nd and 5 or a 2nd and 10 giving us a chance on a 3rd and 5 to be in something manageable. I thought our guys up front did a great job executing around the front. They like to move around a little bit and do some things," Stafford added.

What once was a backfield that Henderson dominated – it looks as if it's moving into a timeshare. With Michel's breakout performance against the Jaguars, the Rams would be wise to limit Henderson's snaps in an attempt to have him fully healthy for the playoffs.

During Thursday's first practice of the week, Henderson was a limited participant, which puts him on track to return for Monday night's showdown versus the division-leading Cardinals.

