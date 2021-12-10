Rams vs. Cardinals Week 14 Preview: Can L.A. Narrow the Gap in the NFC West Standings?

Playoff seeding implications are on the line in Week 14 with the Los Angeles Rams hitting the road to take on the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals. With the Cardinals holding a two-game lead over the Rams with five games to play, this is a must-win game for L.A. in order to stay within an arms reach of the division. The Cardinals have struggled this season at home, meanwhile, the Rams are just as good on the road as they've been at SoFi Stadium. Kliff Kingsbury is gaining momentum for Coach of the Year, and with this divisional showdown on the horizon, Sean McVay gets one last crack at Arionza as the season inches closer to the playoffs.

Here are the top storylines leading into this Week 14 contest:

1. Can the Rams repeat last week’s performance?

Against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13, the Rams returned to playing their brand of football. Sony Michel posted an impressive running performance that helped McVay and Matthew Stafford return to the offensive efficiency that led L.A. to such a hot start. Defensively, the pass rush hit home and the Rams stars played up to their billing. But most importantly against the Jaguars, the Rams delivered a game in which they played turnover-free football.

"What I want to see, not only from Matthew but the whole offense, just sharp, clean execution and operation where you stay on track," McVay said. "There's a lot of things that are going to be imperative, and I think the margin for error is very slim against a team like this, but we're excited about the challenge for sure."

With Jalen Ramsey likely receiving the assignment of Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Ramsey will have to be on his A-game all night long. In an effort to keep Kyler Murray uncomfortable, Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd and Von Miller must inflict pressure, while containing the edge to ensure he doesn't escape the pocket with his legs. In order to beat the NFC’s top team and retain any chance of winning the NFC West, the Rams will have to play exactly how they did last week.

2. Who steps up offensively?

Throughout the season, there have been plenty of stars offensively for the Rams. With Odell Beckham joining the mix and Van Jefferson emerging after the injury to Robert Woods, the Rams have plenty of options to turn to. McVay has consistently praised the play of Jefferson, and Sony Michel even got plenty of airtime after his performance last week. If Darrell Henderson can make marginal progress throughout the week and presumably play, Stafford should have his full array of offensive weapons to combat a top-five Cardinals' defense. In order to keep up with Kyler Murray and the high-flying Arizona offense, the Rams will likely have to win a shootout. That means consistent play from Cooper Kupp and explosive plays from Beckham and Jefferson will ideally be required. The Rams will have to play buttoned-up football that limits the turnovers just as L.A. played last week.

3. Can the Rams' defensive front contain the Cardinals' running game?

When these two teams faced one another in Week 4, the Cardinals slashed the Rams with the run. Arizona used a committee of rushers who totaled 40 rushing attempts in which they eclipsed over 200 rushing yards. In the Rams' other three losses, opposing teams have pounded L.A. with the running game. It's inevitable that the Rams will see a heavy dose of runs once again and if they show no signs of being able to stop their efforts on the ground, the blueprint on how to attack the Rams will just further indicate that attacking them with a ground-and-pound running style is highly effective.

Season Records: Rams (8-4), Cardinals (10-2)

Previous Meeting: Cardinals defeated the Rams, 37-20 in Week 4

Odds: Arizona -2.5

Stat: The Cardinals are 7-0 on the road this year, but only 3-2 at home.

Keep An Eye On: The Kyler Murray to DeAndre Hopkins connection and how the Rams plan to minimize the duo.

Rams' Key To Victory: Run the ball, emphasize play-action and keep Kyler Murray contained.

Date/Time: Monday, Dec. 13 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

TV: ESPN

Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

