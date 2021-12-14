Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Rams at Cardinals Halftime Report

    Rams at Cardinals halftime report for Week 14.
    Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals halftime report for Week 14.

    Halftime score

    Rams 13, Cardinals 13

    Rams first half stats

    • 1st downs: 8
    • 3rd down conversation rate: 4-7
    • Total net yards: 169
    • Rushing yards: 51
    • Passing yards: 118
    • Field goals: 2-2
    • Penalties: 2 (15 yards)
    • Turnovers: 0

    Quick analysis

    • The Cardinals appear as if they're making it a point of emphasis to get DeAndre Hopkins matched up against the Rams' practice squad cornerbacks that were just elevated hours before kickoff.
    • The Cardinals aren't having much success slowing down the high-volume targets that Cooper Kupp demands.
    • The Matthew Stafford to Odell Beckham Jr. connection is taking shape, as the duo has recorded a touchdown in each of the last three games.
    • Rookie linebacker Ernest Jones records his second career interception.

    Standout players in the first half

    Rams

    • Matthew Stafford: 12/17, 118 yards, 1 touchdown
    • Sony Michel: 9 carries, 51 yards
    • Odell Beckham Jr.: 4 catches, 64 yards, 1 touchdown
    • Aaron Donald: 3 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 QB hits, 1 pass breakup
    • Ernest Jones: 6 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup

    Cardinals

    • Kyler Murray: 15/23, 168 yards, 1 interception – 5 carries, 43 yards
    • James Connor: 7 carries, 19 yards, 1 touchdown – 5 catches, 49 yards
    • DeAndre Hopkins: 2 catches, 25 yards
    • Jalen Thompson: 5 tackles

