Rams at Cardinals Halftime Report
Halftime score
Rams 13, Cardinals 13
Rams first half stats
- 1st downs: 8
- 3rd down conversation rate: 4-7
- Total net yards: 169
- Rushing yards: 51
- Passing yards: 118
- Field goals: 2-2
- Penalties: 2 (15 yards)
- Turnovers: 0
Quick analysis
- The Cardinals appear as if they're making it a point of emphasis to get DeAndre Hopkins matched up against the Rams' practice squad cornerbacks that were just elevated hours before kickoff.
- The Cardinals aren't having much success slowing down the high-volume targets that Cooper Kupp demands.
- The Matthew Stafford to Odell Beckham Jr. connection is taking shape, as the duo has recorded a touchdown in each of the last three games.
- Rookie linebacker Ernest Jones records his second career interception.
Standout players in the first half
Rams
- Matthew Stafford: 12/17, 118 yards, 1 touchdown
- Sony Michel: 9 carries, 51 yards
- Odell Beckham Jr.: 4 catches, 64 yards, 1 touchdown
- Aaron Donald: 3 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 QB hits, 1 pass breakup
- Ernest Jones: 6 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup
Cardinals
- Kyler Murray: 15/23, 168 yards, 1 interception – 5 carries, 43 yards
- James Connor: 7 carries, 19 yards, 1 touchdown – 5 catches, 49 yards
- DeAndre Hopkins: 2 catches, 25 yards
- Jalen Thompson: 5 tackles
