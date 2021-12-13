Rams at Cardinals Week 14 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
The Los Angeles Rams have placed five players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list over the last three days, featuring running back Darrell Henderson, cornerback Dont'e Deayon, right tackle Rob Havenstein, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee.
Down two starters and one significant role player, the Rams find themselves with their back up against the wall leading into arguably their most important game yet. If L.A. falls short, they'll still hold a wild card spot but the division will theoretically belong to the Cardinals this season.
Here's a final look at the betting odds for the Week 14 showdown between the Rams and Cardinals:
*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Rams at Cardinals Week 14
Point spread: Cardinals -3
Over/under point total: 51
Moneyline: Cardinals -163, Rams +138
The betting lines haven't seen much movement this week despite all the COVID-19 related issues that have transpired. The 3-point spread opened in favor of the Cardinals and that's exactly where the line currently sits as we close in on kickoff.
The point total has seen a minor change since it opened to begin the week at 51 points, dropping just half a point. The oddsmakers have stayed firm, insinuating that bets are coming in on both sides without much of a clear distinction on who the public is fading.
Kickoff for this Week 14 matchup between the Rams and Cardinals is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 13 at 5:15 p.m. PT inside State Farm Stadium.
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.