    December 13, 2021
    Rams Activate Six Players From Practice Squad in Wake of Growing COVID-19 List

    The Rams have made a flurry of roster moves, digging deep into their practice squad ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Cardinals.
    Author:

    The Los Angeles Rams lost cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee for Monday night's primetime slate against the Arizona Cardinals due to COVID-19 protocols.

    The two players join running back Darrell Henderson, cornerback Dont'e Deayon and right tackle Rob Havenstein, who were each placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list over the weekend.

    In an attempt to fill the holes now left on the roster, the Rams have activated six players from the practice squad ahead of the Week 14 contest.

    Players called up include: defensive back Grant Haley, running back Javian Hawkins, defensive back Kareem Orr, tight end Jared Pinkney, wide receiver Brandon Powell and offensive guard Jeremiah Kolone.

    The most glaring issue for the Rams is cornerback. With Deayon and Ramsey put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, plus Robert Rochell going on injured reserve earlier this week, the Rams cornerback department is particularly thin.

    The recently called-up Haley and Orr may be forced into action in a rather swift manner as the team sat with just two cornerbacks prior to the flurry of practice squad call-ups.

    The Rams also announced they’ve activated outside linebacker Justin Hollins off injured reserve. Hollins suffered a pec injury in Week 3 that required surgery, forcing him to miss the majority of the season up to this point. 

    However, prior to going down with his injury, Hollins registered 12 tackles, one TFL, two sacks, one quarterback hit and one forced fumble through three games.

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

