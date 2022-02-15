Cooper Kupp Says Rams are 'Certainly' Capable to Repeat as Super Bowl Champions

Cooper Kupp weighs in on the Rams chances of repeating as Super Bowl champions.

The morning after the Los Angeles Rams became Super Bowl champions, wide receiver Cooper Kupp was already asked if they could repeat for next season.

“Certainly,” Kupp said Monday, answering a question at his MVP press conference on if the Rams are capable of repeating as champions. “If you’re going into a season and didn’t think that you can win it all, that would be a pretty depressing place to play from.

"You go into every year believing that, understanding, though, that there’s much work that needs to be done.”

A Super Bowl champion hasn't repeated in back-to-back years since the 2002-2003 New England Patriots.

"So much work that has to be done, so much time, so much effort, so much sacrifice has to go into that," Kupp said. "You certainly go in knowing that's the goal, but like I said we take a one day at a time mindset, dominate every single day (and) hopefully you get presented with the opportunity to go out and play on Sunday for a championship."

While history suggests it's unlikely, the Rams' star-studded roster is set up for longevity. But a lot will hinge on the overhanging questions that surfaced during Super Bowl week and the day of the game, that indicate that coach Sean McVay and defensive tackle Aaron Donald could flirt with the idea of retirement.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“We’ll see," McVay said when asked Monday morning if he'll be back with the Rams for the 2022 season. "I'm just enjoying this moment right now. I'm really happy to be a part of this. Happy for that."

McVay is now the youngest head coach in NFL history to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, though his future in coaching sits in doubt as he remains in a non-committal stance about what 2022 has in store.

“I’m just in the moment right now,” Donald said Sunday night after becoming a Super Bowl champion. “I’m going to enjoy this with my teammates, my family, and I’m just going to be in the moment and enjoy this for today, a couple days.”

While Donald was questioned in the heat of the moment shortly after coming off the field as a world champion, he sidestepped the opportunity to write off the idea of retirement.

The Rams finished the 2021 season winning nine of their final 10 games, including the playoffs. They have their quarterback of the future who's shown to elevate on the big stage of the playoffs and with the salary cap set to go up this offseason, the Rams are in a position to re-sign the bulk of their core players that are set to enter free agency.

