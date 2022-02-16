Betting Odds to Win Super Bowl LVII: Where the Rams Sit Entering the Offseason
The Rams are preparing for their championship parade on Wednesday, but the offseason process has already begun.
On Tuesday the Rams signed 12 players to reserve/future contracts.
While fans, players, coaches and many others are still soaking in as many celebrations as they can after becoming world champions, the betting odds for next year's Super Bowl champion have been released.
Despite hosting the Lombardi Trophy last Sunday at SoFi Stadium, the Rams aren't the current favorite to repeat as champions for the 2022 season. The Rams enter the offseason with the third-highest odds to win Super Bowl LVII at +900, per SI Sportsbook.
The Chiefs are the current front-runner at +650 followed by the Bills at +700.
Betting Odds to Win Super Bowl LVII: Where the Rams Sit Entering the Offseason
Which NFL teams are the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LVII?
Rams' Thomas Brown to Interview With Vikings for Offensive Coordinator Position
The Rams could lose two offensive assistants during this year's hiring cycle to the Vikings.
Rams Sign 12 Players to a Reserve/Future Contract
The Rams have made 12 roster transactions on Tuesday.
Here is the list of the top 10 teams
- Kansas City Chiefs (+650)
- Buffalo Bills (+700)
- Los Angeles Rams (+900)
- Cincinnati Bengals (+1200)
- Green Bay Packers (+1400)
- San Francisco 49ers (+1400)
- Dallas Cowboys (+1600)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2000)
- Baltimore Ravens (+2000)
- Tennessee Titans (+2000)
The Rams are the highest NFC team, meaning the oddsmakers have L.A. primed to, at the very least, reach the Super Bowl.
However, with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen at the helm, the Chiefs and Bills edge out the Rams atop the betting odds for the 2022 season.
More from Ram Digest:
- Rams Sign 12 Players to Reserve/Future Contract
- Cooper Kupp Says Rams are 'Certainly' Capable to Repeat as Super Bowl Champions
- Rams HC Sean McVay is Focused on Enjoying Championship, Undecided on 2022 Return
- Rams Stars Celebrate Super Bowl Championship at Disneyland
- Rams Set Plans for Super Bowl Parade in Los Angeles
- Rams Turned to Cooper Kupp With Game on the Line to Cap Off Super Bowl LVI Win
- Aaron Donald, Rams Defense Close Out Super Bowl LVI Silencing Bengals Offense in Crunch Time
- Rams' 23-20 Comeback Win Over Bengals in Super Bowl LVI Completes All-In Master Plan
- Super Bowl LVI: Rams vs. Bengals Halftime Report
- Rams' Super Bowl LVI Inactives vs. Bengals
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.