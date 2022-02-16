Photos: Rams Celebrate Championship Parade Wednesday in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Rams celebrated their Super Bowl LVI victory Wednesday in Los Angeles, holding a parade that departed from the Shrine Auditorium and finished at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Fans were encouraged to come out and cherish the Rams' first championship in the market of Los Angeles, sharing the historic moment with the city. Following the 1.1-mile parade route, the team held a rally outside the L.A. Coliseum in front of the peristyle.
Below is a gallery of the best photos from Wednesday's celebratory victory parade:
