Photos: Rams Celebrate Championship Parade Wednesday in Los Angeles

Here's a gallery of the best photos from the Rams' celebratory parade Wednesday in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Rams celebrated their Super Bowl LVI victory Wednesday in Los Angeles, holding a parade that departed from the Shrine Auditorium and finished at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Fans were encouraged to come out and cherish the Rams' first championship in the market of Los Angeles, sharing the historic moment with the city. Following the 1.1-mile parade route, the team held a rally outside the L.A. Coliseum in front of the peristyle.

Below is a gallery of the best photos from Wednesday's celebratory victory parade:

Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd celebrate during the Los Angeles Rams Championship Parade. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; the Los Angeles Rams celebrate during the championship victory parade. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead and wife Kara Henderson celebrate during the championship victory parade. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams players celebrateduring the championship victory parade. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams players celebrateduring the championship victory parade. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Confetti falls during the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

