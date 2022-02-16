Skip to main content
Team(s)
Los Angeles Rams

Photos: Rams Celebrate Championship Parade Wednesday in Los Angeles

Here's a gallery of the best photos from the Rams' celebratory parade Wednesday in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Rams celebrated their Super Bowl LVI victory Wednesday in Los Angeles, holding a parade that departed from the Shrine Auditorium and finished at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Fans were encouraged to come out and cherish the Rams' first championship in the market of Los Angeles, sharing the historic moment with the city. Following the 1.1-mile parade route, the team held a rally outside the L.A. Coliseum in front of the peristyle.

Below is a gallery of the best photos from Wednesday's celebratory victory parade:

Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd celebrate during the Los Angeles Rams Championship Parade. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; the Los Angeles Rams celebrate during the championship victory parade. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead and wife Kara Henderson celebrate during the championship victory parade. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams players celebrateduring the championship victory parade. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams players celebrateduring the championship victory parade. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Confetti falls during the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

More from Ram Digest:

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17699272
Play

Photos: Rams Celebrate Championship Parade Wednesday in Los Angeles

Here's a gallery of the best photos from the Rams' celebratory parade Wednesday in Los Angeles.

54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago
USATSI_17694482
Play

Betting Odds to Win Super Bowl LVII: Where the Rams Sit Entering the Offseason

Which NFL teams are the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LVII?

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
USATSI_14794299 (2)
Play

Rams' Thomas Brown to Interview With Vikings for Offensive Coordinator Position

The Rams could lose two offensive assistants during this year's hiring cycle to the Vikings.

9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

USATSI_17699272
News

Photos: Rams Celebrate Championship Parade Wednesday in Los Angeles

54 minutes ago
USATSI_17694482
News

Betting Odds to Win Super Bowl LVII: Where the Rams Sit Entering the Offseason

7 hours ago
USATSI_14794299 (2)
News

Rams' Thomas Brown to Interview With Vikings for Offensive Coordinator Position

9 hours ago
USATSI_16590476
News

Rams Sign 12 Players to a Reserve/Future Contract

Feb 15, 2022
USATSI_17681361
News

Super Bowl LVI Ratings Soar to Record Heights

Feb 15, 2022
USATSI_17684969
News

Cooper Kupp Says Rams are 'Certainly' Capable to Repeat as Super Bowl Champions

Feb 15, 2022
USATSI_17685012
News

Rams HC Sean McVay is Focused on Enjoying Championship, Undecided on 2022 Return

Feb 15, 2022
USATSI_17681244 (1)
News

Rams Stars Celebrate Super Bowl Championship at Disneyland on Monday

Feb 14, 2022