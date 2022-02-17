Skip to main content
Broncos Hire Two Rams Assistants for Defensive Coordinator and Special Teams Coach

The Rams are loosing two assistant coaches to the Broncos.

The Rams are no strangers to losing assistant coaching during each year's hiring cycle, as coach Sean McVay's staff gets poached nearly each offseason. They already saw offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell become the next head coach of the Vikings and two more assistants are also on their way out.

Rams secondary coach and pass game coordinator Ejiro Evero is joining the Broncos coaching staff as their defensive coordinator. Denver is also bringing with him the Rams assistant special teams coach Dwayne Stukes to become the special teams coach.

Evero has been with the Rams since 2017, starting out as the team's safety coach prior to moving into a more prominent role this season, where he oversaw the entire secondary, consuming the role of the Rams' secondary coach.

May 22, 2017; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams safeties coach Ejiro Evero reacts during organized team activities at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With the Broncos naming former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett their new head coach, he and Evero have ties with one another dating back to their college days at UC Davis. They also spent time together on the Buccaneers coaching staff in 2007.

Meanwhile, Stukes enters the Broncos staff with previous ties to Denver. Stukes played for John Elway’s Colorado Crush team in the Arena Football League after playing four years in the NFL.

Among Stukes' 14 seasons of coaching experience, six years were spent on the staff of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was there he spent time working alongside Hackett, so there is familiarity between the two.

The Rams will now be tasked with filling the holes that three assistants have left as they walk out the door for opportunities in higher roles.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

