Skip to main content
Team(s)
Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings

Rams' Thomas Brown to Interview With Vikings for Offensive Coordinator Position

The Rams could lose two offensive assistants during this year's hiring cycle to the Vikings.

The Rams' 2021 season is in the books following their Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals. But that means teams around the league are now able to poach coaches from L.A.'s coaching staff.

It's already been public knowledge for a few weeks now that Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell is expected to be named the Vikings' next head coach.

But O'Connell might not be going solo. The Vikings plan to interview Rams assistant head coach and running backs coach Thomas Brown for their offensive coordinator position, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While the Rams will lose their offensive coordinator in wake of O'Connell departing for a promotion in Minnesota, Brown is also a candidate who could fill the role in L.A. under McVay.

Aug 19, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell looks on during a joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Brown is a rising assistant among league circles who's garnered head coaching interest, previously interviewing for the Miami Dolphins in January.

Brown joined the Rams' coaching staff in 2020 as the team’s running backs coach. Following the first season under McVay's tutelage, he was also given the title of assistant head coach.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_14794299 (2)
Play

Rams' Thomas Brown to Interview With Vikings for Offensive Coordinator Position

The Rams could lose two offensive assistants during this year's hiring cycle to the Vikings.

45 seconds ago
45 seconds ago
USATSI_16590476
Play

Rams Sign 12 Players to a Reserve/Future Contract

The Rams have made 12 roster transactions on Tuesday.

16 hours ago
16 hours ago
USATSI_17681361
Play

Super Bowl LVI Ratings Soar to Record Heights

Super Bowl LVI ratings drew an increase of 14% from last year.

16 hours ago
16 hours ago

McVay has spoken about Brown in great length many times this season, detailing the value he's brought to the Rams offense.

Prior to joining the Rams, Brown spent nine years in the college ranks. His most prominent positions at the college level included stops at Georgia in 2015 as the running backs coach and offensive coordinator at Miami (FL) in 2016-2018.

Brown, 35, looks as if he's primed for a promotion. Whether that's in the form of remaining with the Rams or taking the position with the Vikings if offered, remains to be seen.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

USATSI_14794299 (2)
News

Rams' Thomas Brown to Interview With Vikings for Offensive Coordinator Position

45 seconds ago
USATSI_16590476
News

Rams Sign 12 Players to a Reserve/Future Contract

16 hours ago
USATSI_17681361
News

Super Bowl LVI Ratings Soar to Record Heights

16 hours ago
USATSI_17684969
News

Cooper Kupp Says Rams are 'Certainly' Capable to Repeat as Super Bowl Champions

19 hours ago
USATSI_17685012
News

Rams HC Sean McVay is Focused on Enjoying Championship, Undecided on 2022 Return

20 hours ago
USATSI_17681244 (1)
News

Rams Stars Celebrate Super Bowl Championship at Disneyland on Monday

Feb 14, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hoists the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Set Plans for Super Bowl Parade in Los Angeles

Feb 14, 2022
USATSI_17682099
News

Rams Turned to Cooper Kupp With Game on the Line to Cap Off Super Bowl LVI Win

Feb 14, 2022