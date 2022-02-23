Assessing the Rams' Unrestricted Free Agents and if They Might Return in 2022

The Rams have a handful of key players who are set to become free agents. But which players have the best chance of returning for the 2022 season?

The Rams' 2022 free agent class features a couple of key players that were an intricate part of their Super Bowl LVI run. Following a campaign in which every player on last season’s roster now carries the label as a 'World Champion,' the Rams' front office is now tasked with navigating the waters of who they want to re-sign and which players they'll allow to walk in free agency.

With the start of the new league year getting closer, here's a look at the most notable unrestricted free agents of the Rams, detailing the likelihood of each player to return for next season.

OLB Von Miller

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2021 salary: $19 million

Age during 2022 season: 33

The midseason addition of Miller proved to pay large dividends across the back-half of the regular season and into the playoffs. An area that was already a strength, the Rams doubled-down by adding Miller into the fold which produced one of the league's top pass-rushing trios, joining Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd.

Miller collected nine sacks across the Rams' final eight games, including the playoffs. While he's not getting any younger, Miller still brings the juice to close out games in critical moments as shown throughout L.A.'s playoff push.

Miller has publicly explained his love for the team and the joy he has for living in the L.A. market. Those reasons alone figure to give the Rams a quality chance at retaining the future Hall of Famer.

Likelihood of return: Strong

CB Darious Williams

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (11) during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

2021 salary: $4.7 million

Age during 2022 season: 29

Williams entered his contract year following a 2020 season that saw him reach career highs in interceptions (4) and pass breakups (14). The Rams were hopeful Williams would continue his ascend upward in 2021, but he regressed a bit while also being hit with the injury bug.

While it wasn’t nearly as dominant as the season prior, Williams was still a highly serviceable cornerback. In making 13 starts, he totaled nine pass breakups and a career-high 71 tackles.

Spotrac.com has tabbed Williams with a market value of $14.6 million annually, sitting on the higher scale of cornerback contracts. Like every free agent, money will be the determining factor on the future of Williams in a Rams uniform.

Likelihood of return: Slim

RB Sony Michel

Jan 2, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) rushes during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

2021 salary: $2.4 million

Age during 2022 season: 27

Michel was an addition during training camp to help stabilize the running back position with Cam Akers initially expected to miss the entire season. As Michel and Darrell Henderson Jr. shouldered the bulk of the work that ranked 25th in rushing yards per game throughout the regular season, the Rams got back their starting rusher in Cam Akers for the playoff stretch.

With Akers, Henderson and 2021 seventh-round pick Jake Funk all under contract, it seems like the Rams could use their spending money this offseason better by allocating it to other positions aside from running back.

Likelihood of return: Slim

G Austin Corbett

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams center Austin Corbett (63) blocks for quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2021 salary: $1.8 million

Age during 2022 season: 27

Corbett came over from the Browns during the 2019 season and immediately slid into a starting role. With versatility at each of the interior positions, Corbett also provides value in the flexibility he has at his disposal if a reshuffle along the offensive line is needed.

In 2021, Corbett played 1,081 offensive snaps, while allowing three sacks and committing two penalties, per PFF. The Rams received quality play from Corbett on a relatively cheap contract over the last two and a half years, so just how expensive will he be now as a free agent?

With the team needing all the help they can get on the offensive line – as the front five aren’t getting any younger – the Rams need to keep Corbett around, but it will presumably come with a bump in pay.

Likelihood of return: Strong

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2021 salary: $1.25 million

Age during 2022 season: 30

Beckham came storming into action and picked up the Rams offense relatively fast at the mid-point of the year. While the team endured a devastating ACL injury to Robert Woods that knocked him out for the season, Beckham seized the opportunity that re-wrote the overhanging analysis on what Beckham still had in the tank.

In the Rams' final 11 contests – including the playoffs – Beckham hauled in seven touchdown grabs. As Cooper Kupp drew the bulk of the attention, Beckham thrived as the team's No. 2 pass-catcher.

Leading up to Super Bowl LVI, Beckham said he is willing to take a below-the-market contract in order to remain with the Rams. The one factor that the Rams will have to take into consideration is the non-contact ACL tear that required surgery. Beckham will now shift toward the recovery process at the same time as hitting the free agent market. His timetable to return at full health is unknown.

Likelihood of return: Strong

CB Donte Deayon

Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Donte' Deayon (21) against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFC Wild Card playoff football game at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 34-11. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2021 salary: $920K

Age during 2022 season: 28

Deayon hasn't logged a whole lot of starting experience but when called upon, he hasn’t shied away from the moment. During the middle part of the season, the Rams secondary suffered a multitude of injuries and Deayon was the guy who stepped up when the team needed him.

Deayon played seven games in which he tallied over 60% of the Rams' defensive snaps. Among the 45 times Deayon was targeted, he surrendered just one touchdown.

He still figures to be more of a depth piece but nonetheless, Deayon is a valuable defender who can step into a more prominent role if injuries present themselves, while also providing versatility along the boundary as well as inside at the nickel position.

Likelihood of return: Moderate

T Joe Noteboom

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (70) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

2021 salary: $863K

Age during 2022 season: 27

Noteboom's future with the Rams likely hinges on the status of Andrew Whitworth. If Whitworth retires, the Rams would save $17 million against the salary cap and they would need a new starting left tackle.

Noteboom received two starts this season – one at left tackle and one at right tackle – and played extraordinarily well. With 174 offensive snaps played this season, Noteboom allowed just one sack.

If he isn't re-signed by the Rams, he's in line to presumably become a starter elsewhere. Rams coach Sean McVay has publicly raved about Noteboom at every turn in which he's stepped into a starting role on a limited basis.

Likelihood of return: Moderate

C Brian Allen

Nov 7, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen (55) during the game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium. The Titans defeated the Rams 28-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2021 salary: $786K

Age during 2022 season: 27

After making just nine starts since 2018 to begin the year, Allen started all but one game at center for the Rams in 2021. Certainly, he showed progress throughout the year, improving as the season went along, but Allen also had moments for concern periodically.

With 903 offensive snaps played, Allen committed five penalties and allowed five sacks, per PFF. Granted, the Rams offensive line is arguably their thinnest position group, at the right price, Allen could be back.

Likelihood of return: Moderate

OLB Obo Okoronkwo

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Obo Okoronkwo (45) and teammates celebrate after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

2021 salary: $683K

Age during 2022 season: 27

Okoronkwo has shown flashes of the potential he can eventually become as a pass-rusher with the bend he possesses coming off the edge. But frequent injuries and being stacked behind the team's starters on the depth chart have limited his opportunities to shine.

Okoronkwo saw minimal snaps toward the back-half of the season after coming off injured reserve where he began the year. With Leonard Floyd and Miller boasting one of the league's top edge-rushing duos, he logged just 15 tackles, three for loss, two sacks, six quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

Assuming the Rams' priority is to bring back Miller, Okoronkwo would be the odd man out as it pertains to the team's outside linebacker position.

Likelihood of return: Slim

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day

Oct 24, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) reacts after a tackle in the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

2021 salary: $653K

Age during 2022 season: 27

Joseph-Day made seven starts to being the 2021 campaign prior to going down with a pectoral injury that required surgery and landed him on injured reserve. The Rams then turned to Greg Gaines to fill the role and he made monumental growth as a third-year player, logging 4.5 sacks in Joseph-Day's absence.

Joseph-Day didn't return until Super Bowl LVI but Gaines still handled the starting duties. While Joseph-Day is regarded primarily for his efforts in stopping the run, he was off to the best start of his career from a pass-rushing standpoint, logging three sacks through the first seven weeks.

Due to the emergence of Gaines, Joseph-Day's time in Los Angeles could be numbered.

Likelihood of return: Slim

