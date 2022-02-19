Rams Cap Space: Over the Cap Delivers Ranking for Offseason Resources

The Rams will have to create cap room in order to "run it back."

After the Super Bowl high wears off, the Rams will be tasked with navigating the 2022 NFL offseason.

Over The Cap ranked each NFL team, gauging their offseason resources, which feature the cap space, percentage of snaps that could be lost in free agency and the draft picks each club has at their disposal.

The Rams came in ranked at No. 29 by Over The Cap, referencing their offseason resources. Only the Buccaneers, Cowboys and Bears were ranked lower.

After a Super Bowl run fueled on the heels of a blockbuster trade ahead of the 2021 season, including multiple first-round picks being dealt, the Rams rank last in terms of draft capital.

Dec 1, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead on the sidelines prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams aren’t scheduled to pick until the tail end of round three, where they have a compensatory pick after the Detroit Lions hired Brad Holmes for their general manager role. Following their third-rounder, L.A. has one pick in the fourth round, one pick in the fifth round, three compensatory picks in the sixth round and two picks in the seventh round.

Still, trades to bring in Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford and Von Miller were well worth bringing a Super Bowl championship to Los Angeles. The Rams must focus on finding quality late-round depth pieces in the draft to compete for the 53-man roster throughout training camp as the team prepares for the 2022 season.

Entering the offseason, the Rams also sit 28th in salary cap space. Franchise cornerstones Stafford, Ramsey, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald are all under contract for the 2022 season.

Meanwhile, the Rams have 20 players who will become free agents, including outside linebacker Von Miller, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and cornerback Darious Williams.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After postseason bonuses are handed out, the Rams sit about 20 million dollars over the salary cap, according to Over the Cap. Of course, there is the possibility to restructure contracts to free up money.

Stafford’s willingness to restructure his deal could be crucial this offseason. Leading up to Super Bowl LVI, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that he and the Rams were looking to "hammer out a new contract this offseason." The Rams could look to backload the deal, as the salary cap is expected to rise in years to come.

Rams general manager Les Snead will have his work cut out for him as the team aims for a Super Bowl repeat. But, with the core nucleus still under contract, the Rams are likely to remain atop the league next season.

