Jake Peetz Becomes Latest Assistant to Join Rams' New-Look Staff of Offensive Coaches

Jake Peetz becomes the third offensive assistant in the coming days to join the Rams coaching staff.

The Los Angeles Rams have shifted their attention toward the college ranks to fulfill their offensive coordinator vacancy, hiring Liam Coen to consume the role. Meanwhile, they're staying in the SEC to bring in another familiar face from college football's most prominent conference.

The Rams are adding LSU's offensive coordinator Jake Peetz to Sean McVay's coaching staff, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Peetz and McVay spent time together in 2014 while in Washington.

McVay was the offensive coordinator at the time while Peetz held the tile of the offensive quality control coach.

Peetz's current tile with the Rams is still to be determined but his wealth of knowledge working on the offensive side of the ball – particularly with quarterbacks and running backs – suggests he'll have some input alongside the two other assistants the Rams have brought aboard in recent days.

In addition to bringing back Coen from the University of Kentucky to replace Kevin O'Connell as the team's offensive coordinator, Greg Olson is also coming back into the fold.

Coen spent three seasons on McVay's coaching staff as the assistant wide receivers coach and assistant quarterbacks coach before departing last season in which he called plays for the Kentucky offense.

Meanwhile, as the Rams interviewed Olson for the offensive coordinator role, he'll be coming back on staff as an offensive assistant. Olson spent the 2017 season under McVay as the quarterbacks coach before leaving to join the Raiders as their offensive coordinator for the past four seasons.

Additionally, the Rams running back coach and assistant head coach Thomas Brown is expected to receive a role that requires more input on the offensive unit as a whole for this coming season.

There are still a lot of moving pieces but the Rams' coaching staff is coming together nicely, bringing back coaches that have already once been on staff.

