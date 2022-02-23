Skip to main content
Odell Beckham Jr.
Los Angeles Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. Announces Successful Knee Surgery: 'Be Back Better Than Ever Before'

Odell Beckham Jr. shares he underwent knee surgery and his newborn baby has arrived.

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. looked poised to presumably bring home Super Bowl MVP. He started the game by catching two passes for 52 yards and one touchdown during the early goings.

But Beckham later suffered a non-contact injury in the first half of the Rams' 23-20 Super Bowl LVI win over the Bengals, which left him sidelined for the final two quarters.

The Rams reportedly feared he tore his ACL and on Tuesday, Beckham confirmed he underwent surgery. Beckham took to his Instagram account to announce the successful surgery on his left knee that was completed on Feb. 22.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Beckham wrote the following:

"2-22-22; the stars are all aligned; surgery was a success. Like I’ve said all along “IT WAS WRITTEN.” Im just sticking to the script and seeing where God will take me. Honestly I’ve been through so much to get to where im at.. I duggg deep, and figured out a lot about myself along the way. If there’s one thing I can take from all the work and growth, it is that I AM as resilient as they come. Too much heart to not keep walkin in faith! Lol I kno yall probably tired of hearing me say this every year now “this my year” BUT IM GON BE BACK!!! U better believe imma be back , and imma be back better than ever before. I mean that Shxt from the bottom of my heart. Filled wit LOVE and gratitude. I wanna thank u all for the love and support, this is not the end; but only the beginning to everything I’ve ever dreamed of. LUV"

Beckham will now shift to a recovery process that will likely take months to get back to a full bill of health. This marks the second time Beckham has faced the recovery of battling back from a torn ACL. In 2020, he suffered the same injury, holding him to just seven games during his second season in Cleveland.

Additionally, in the same Instagram post from Beckham, he also announced the birth of his newborn child with girlfriend Lauren Wood. Baby Zydn was welcomed to the world on Feb. 17.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

